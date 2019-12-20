HAVERHILL — Expect to see police details at future events at Haverhill High School as the city works to prevent the kind of violence that occurred Dec. 13, when, according to police, a 16-year-old boy used a knife to stab an 18-year-old man outside the Haverhill-Tewksbury basketball game.
And in hopes of curtailing violence before it occurs, the School Department is considering buying an app that will allow students and parents to anonymously report a concern via text and photo.
"It can be an issue as simple as something as an issue in the bathroom, or I heard or saw this on Snapchat and I wanted to make you aware," Haverhil High School Principal Glenn Burns said during a Haverhill School Committee Safety Subcommittee meeting Friday City Hall.
The public session was scheduled to discuss the recent stabbing during the Haverhill High basketball game. It was attended by School Committee members Scott Wood and Gail Sullivan, Superintendent Margaret Marotta, Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling, Athletic Director Tom O'Brien, Burns, police Capt. Robert Pistone and police Lt. Meaghan Pare.
Wood noted that although two school security guards were inside the gymnasium during the game, there was no police detail.
The man stabbed that night hasn't been identified by police. He was treated by paramedics at the scene then taken to a local hospital.
Wood said that from this point forward, O'Brien will work closely with police to ensure details are at school events that draw big crowds.
"It was an unfortunate incident that we have no tolerance for," Wood said. "The overall response by police, the high school administration and superintendent's office was a very good response."
Sullivan added, "The Police Department has graciously agreed to provide resources."
O'Brien explained that at least three police details are present during football games at the stadium, while one detail is on duty at the Veterans Memorial Rink for Haverhill High hockey games.
He said a police detail was not requested for the Dec. 13 game, although two school security guards were there.
"It ended up being a larger crowd that we anticipated," O'Brien said.
Pare told the group that although a juvenile is in custody in connection with the stabbing, police still are investigating.
"It had nothing to do with an incident at the high school that day or prior," Pare said about the stabbing.
Burns said the two people involved "were never at the high school together."
Pfifferling said there was no prior indication that something was going to happen. Once administrators and police were alerted, there was an orderly and controlled release of students from the gymnasium. No student was allowed to wait outside for a ride.
"Our goal is to be proactive, which is why we practice and drill," Marotta said.
Wood and Sullivan said they planned to bring the request to purchase the reporting app, at a one-time cost of $1 per student, to the full School Committee at one of its first meetings in January.
Wood said the idea is to provide the app to middle- and high-school students in particular.
"We want to make sure every kid has the opportunity to report and not feel uneasy about making a report," Burns said.
The 16-year-old boy police say used a knife to stab a man outside the Dec. 13 Haverhill-Tewksbury basketball game remains held without bail in a secure juvenile facility.
He appears in court next week to determine if he is a danger to himself or other members of the community, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office. Haverhill police continue to investigate if the incident was gang-related.
Reporter Allison Corneau contributed to this story.