BEVERLY — A school bus driver charged with child endangerment for leaving a boy behind on a bus now wants a trial in front of a judge.
David Boutros requested and was granted a bench trial on Wednesday in a hearing before Judge Robert Brennan in Salem District Court.
Boutros, 72, of Haverhill, was charged last year after he left a 5-year-old Cove Elementary School kindergartner on a bus on the morning of Sept. 7, 2018.
Boutros parked in a bus yard and left without checking the vehicle as protocols require, according to an earlier ruling in the case by Judge Randy Chapman. Chapman ruled that Boutros' actions were not merely negligent but established probable cause for the complaint of wanton or reckless endangerment of a child.
The boy stayed on the bus for several hours before getting off and trying to walk home. He ran into a car while trying to cross the street at the Rantoul and Elliott streets intersection and suffered a bruised knee.
Brennan set a trial date of Jan. 6. Boutros and his attorney declined comment after the hearing.
