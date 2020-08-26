HAVERHILL — Despite a $613,405 dispute between the city and its school busing company, buses will be ready to roll when the academic year begins.
For months, the financial dispute has caused uncertainty over whether the company would provide buses when schools reopen in September.
This week, however, local education officials and NRT bus company owner John McCarthy said buses will transport students when schools open.
"It is our understanding that they (NRT) will have all buses ready and drivers trained for the first day of school," Assistant School Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said. "We anticipate having 34 general education buses servicing Haverhill families this year, which is the same number of buses we utilized last year."
McCarthy said although he's waiting for the School Department to provide him with bus routes, he's getting his fleet ready for the mid-September school opening.
"NRT will do its job and ensure the kids get to school,'' McCarthy said. "We will be ready to go."
Negotiations continue over $613,405 that the School Committee withheld from NRT after schools closed in the spring due to COVID-19. The committee refused to pay the money when buses were no longer needed because schools had closed. McCarthy said the city should pay him because he incurred insurance and other costs to keep buses ready to transport students.
School officials said they are working on a busing plan for the new school year for all students, both general education and special education children. The plan should be released to the public no later than Sept. 9, one week before the start of the school year, officials said.
Pfifferling said he expects few changes to the routes from last year. Based on the number of children expected on buses, however, the district may need to switch a few stops from one route to another to balance the number of riders and maintain state guidelines for social distancing on buses, he said.
Money talks continue
McCarthy said while buses will roll when schools reopen, he will continue pursuing the $613,405.
"I can't not address the non-payment," he said. "If COVID becomes a factor again, what's the chance of me being paid if they didn't pay us last year? The reason they are being asked to pay is there are true costs (to NRT) that occurred."
Pfifferling said the School Department has a contract with NRT which expires on June 30, 2022.
In a June 29 letter sent to the mayor and school officials, a lawyer representing the School Transportation Association of Massachusetts, of which NRT is a member, said the city owes the $613,405 to NRT. The letter says school closures due to COVID-19 do not excuse the city from paying the money.
Pfifferling said money that would have gone to NRT for the final weeks of the last school year was spent on other programs.
"The School Committee reallocated those expenses, many of which went to make improvements in schools, invest in curriculum, make longevity payments in June that are typically made in July, and to increase our technology," he said.
Mayor James Fiorentini said City Solicitor William Cox is close to working out a compromise payment agreement with NRT. Any money the city pays to the company will be covered by state aid, Fiorentini said.
"I'm confident they will reach an agreement," the mayor said. "We will not let kids go without transportation due to lack of money.''
COVID-19 forces bus rules
Due to the pandemic, the School Department will give bus passes to all Haverhill students who are eligible to ride buses to and from school, Pfifferling said. Each student pass will be for a specific bus and specific seat assignment, he said.
"All students boarding the bus must be wearing a mask and be in possession of a bus pass for that bus," Pfifferling said. "Students who live inside of the walk zones will not be transported due to limited spaces available on our buses."
Most buses serving the school district have a capacity of 71 passengers. Because of the pandemic, however, that number is reduced to 23 passengers per bus to allow for social distancing, Pfifferling said.
McCarthy said his company and the school district are still figuring out details of the busing plan.
"We might start off with more vans as there are less kids that can ride a bus due to distancing rules," he said.
McCarthy said he expects to have 52 drivers and a dozen monitors in place at the start of the school year.
"We hope our drivers will return (to work) as there are health concerns," he said. "For some communities we serve, we are staggering staff and we'll get though this challenge.''
Without restrictions, a full-size bus can carry 77 elementary or 52 high school students, McCarthy said. Because of social distancing rules caused by COVID-19, however, each of those buses will be limited to 25 students, he said.
A seven-passenger van will be limited to three students while a small bus with a capacity of 30 will carry just 10 students.
NRT will also provide the district with 14 special education buses for in-district transportation, Pfifferling said.
"We are still identifying how many of those buses will be needed this year," he said.