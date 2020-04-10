HAVERHILL — The School Committee unanimously approved suspending payments to student transportation vendors for services not being rendered while schools are closed during the coronavirus crisis.
At Thursday night's School Committee meeting, all members agreed that North Reading Transportation would forfeit $720,000 of its "big bus" contract for services not rendered as of April 1 and for the remainder of the school year. They also approved not paying the company $260,000 for in-district special education transportation. The overall savings is nearly $1 million.
NRT, owned by John McCarthy, serves a number of communities throughout the region, including Haverhill, North Andover, Andover, Lawrence and Methuen.
McCarthy said that two communities he serves, Lowell and Chelmsford, also have decided not to pay him for the rest of the school year based on services not rendered. He said the communities he continues to negotiate with include Andover, North Andover, Methuen and Lawrence.
Committee members made it clear at Thursday night's meeting that they weren't cancelling NRT's contract with the city. The district did, however, pay NRT up through March 31, which was past the Friday, March 13 school closure.
NRT owner John McCarthy said he is in year nine of an 11-year contract he assumed from Coppola Bus when he bought the company last year.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfiffering said McCarthy "threatened" but "very cautiously" and "not a mean threat" that he might cancel the city's contract if it fails to pay him and that it could lead McCarthy to re-bidding the contract at a higher cost to the city.
McCarthy told The Eagle-Tribune that he has no plans to cancel his contract.
"I think he (Pfifferling) took it out of context," McCarthy said. "I didn't say I'm going to do it."
Pfifferling said the School Committee also voted not to pay $600,000 to the roughly 10 small companies that provide out-of-district services for special education, the homeless, and Department of Children and Family placements. Two of those contracts are with Haverhill Taxi and Family Cab, Pfifferling said.
In all, the committee voted to not pay $1,570,000 for student transportation services as of April 1 and until the end of this school year.
That could change in the event school reopens May 4.
Pfifferling said the district spends about $5.5 million annually for student busing in all categories. He said that does not include the district's own 25 buses operated by its own employees, who he said are still employed and are being used to deliver supplies, meals, making city deliveries and making other runs.
McCarthy said in response to the School Committee's decision, as of next Monday or Tuesday he will likely have to lay off about 60 drivers, dispatchers and mechanics, most of whom live in the city.
"I'm not eligible for the SBA's Payroll Protection Program as I have 3,400 employees, but I am eligible for a tax credit and deferral program," McCarthy said. "We're also eligible for loans that have to be paid back, but that won't work for us."
McCarthy said his big concern is losing trained employees who may never return to their jobs once he recalls them.
"The reason we want to continue paying drivers is to have them ready to be back on the road once kids return to school," he said.