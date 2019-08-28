HAVERHILL — The School Committee plans to question transportation officials about what caused many school buses to run late, resulting in students arriving at school late or missing their bus on Tuesday — the first day of school.
Mayor James Fiorentini reacted to parent concerns in a Tuesday evening posting on his Facebook page
"I share the concerns of many of the parents, this was not well handled by the bus company," Fiorentini said.
School Committeeman Scott Wood was more direct in his response posted Tuesday night on his Facebook page.
"To say it was a disaster is an understatement," Wood wrote. "There is no excuse for children not being picked up at their bus stop or sitting on buses for over an hour while their parents are trying to locate them."
On Wednesday afternoon, Wood told The Eagle-Tribune that he'd heard improvements were made but more needs to be done.
"One parent called me to say her child's bus was almost an hour late, so it's still happening," Wood said. "It was better than Tuesday, but we still have a long way to go."
Wood said the Superintendent of Schools Margaret Marotta, as well as the new bus company, shared in the blame.
"Thursday evening, the School Committee will be discussing this issue," Wood said. "I have many questions for the new bus company as well as the superintendent. The new company may have changed routes and stops, but it is the administration's job to let them know when those changes hurt kids and families. There are no excuses, the school system failed."
Wood plans to ask NRT officials what changes were made to bus routes and "were they made to benefit students or benefit the company's profits."
"Routes were eliminated and stops were eliminated and changed, which are some of the biggest complaints I'm hearing from parents," he said.
Fiorentini posted a message Tuesday evening from School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, who indicated a number of school buses were late picking up students Tuesday morning. Many parents had posted their concerns on Facebook.
Marotta said that in response, the city's new bus company, North Reading Transportation, dispatched middle school buses 15 minutes earlier on Wednesday morning.
"I am disappointed, as I am sure you are, that these busing issues marred what was in many ways a smooth opening of school," Marotta said.
Fiorentini told The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday afternoon that something was missed in terms of communicating changes in bus times, routes and stops to parents and that North Reading Transpiration, which is now in charge of transporting Haverhill's students, has to do a better job.
"In speaking with the superintendent, as well as Scott Wood, and calling many parents who had contacted me on Tuesday, I got a sense that it was better, but there are still problems," Fiorentini said. "Two parents said their children's bus was late and when they called NRT, it went to voicemail.
"When we have a snowstorm, we have extra people on to answer the phone," Fiorentini noted. "NRT did a very poor job communicating changes to bus routes; although one parent told me a bus driver drove around to the old stops to make sure there were no kids waiting.
"We have some drivers who went out of their way to try to solve what obviously was a problem," Fiorentini said.
Fiorentini, chairman of the School Committee, said he will question NRT owner John McCarthy at Thursday night's School Committee meeting.
"I want to ask him how he can improve communications," Fiorentini said. "They have to do a better job communicating bus times and routes."
Marotta noted that in addition to tardy buses on Tuesday, about 25 students from different schools were not transported home in a timely manner.
"As the situation became clear, we took action immediately, creating a central meeting point at the Hunking School," Marotta said. "We brought the remaining students by bus to this location, where school administrators supervised them in the gym and we contacted parents.
"All students made it home safely — albeit some quite late," Marotta said. "Many of the principals joined us at the Hunking to support getting kids safely home."