HAVERHILL — Students will miss classes for a third consecutive day after another failed negotiation session between the Haverhill Education Association and the School Committee.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta informed families just before 6 p.m. Tuesday that contract discussions “stalled out today” and “for that reason we are canceling school for students tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 19.”
Meals and limited child care have been offered since the teachers strike began Monday and will continue, according to Marotta.
Superior Court Judge James Lang issued two orders on consecutive days, requiring Haverhill educators to return to work. State law makes it illegal for public employees in the commonwealth to strike.
Haverhill teachers, however, have continued picketing.
At a press conference Tuesday night, Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs said, “We want to get back in the classroom.”
“We were hopeful, we were optimistic, we were getting positive feedback,” he said. “However at 5:02 (p.m.), about a half hour before the superintendent said she was going to make a decision on school (Wednesday), we feel the rug was pulled out from under us.”
He said the School Committee “walked back the offer,” reverting to an earlier version that the union deemed unacceptable.
Salaries and some contract language are the main sticking points.
“We have some language items that we would like met. They essentially refuse to meet those,” Briggs said. “A big part of it is teacher and student safety ... a reporting system to keep us informed on what’s going on with our students. and how students are doing.”
The Haverhill School Committee and the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board have asked a judge to issue a fine of $50,000 plus $10,000 for each day the strike continues.
Lang’s most recent ruling does not mention monetary penalties.
He reiterated that there is “immediate and irreparable injury” to Haverhill’s 8,000 students, who are left without classroom leaders.
Parents of children who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA were to be notified by the organization of child care options, including a full-day program from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents of children who were not registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA but are enrolled in kindergarten through fourth grade in Haverhill Public Schools can sign up for a drop in-program at the Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration was required in advance.
Marotta said the district’s food services department is providing all children under the age of 18 a free school breakfast and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: The Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St.; Swasey Field, 59 Blaisdell St.; Haverhill Stadium at Lincoln and Nettleton avenues; the Public Works Department parking lot at 500 Primrose St.; Winnekenni Castle tennis courts, 347 Kenoza Ave.; Bradford Common and Cashman’s Field on Hilldale Avenue.
