HAVERHILL — Amidst continuing contract negotiations that began in May, school officials said they notified the school community Thursday morning about a possible strike in the coming weeks, involving teachers and employees represented by the Haverhill Education Association.
“We are reaching out to parents, caregivers and staff to share important information with our entire community,” the notice stated. “Strikes by municipal employees, including educators, are illegal in the state of Massachusetts. These types of actions disrupt and interrupt our primary purpose, which is the care and education of the students in our schools.”
The notice, issued by the Haverhill Public School leadership team, went on to say, “We recognize that news of a possible strike may be highly stressful to you as it is to us. We are well aware of the impact that school closures have had on our students over the past several years, and will do everything in our power to avoid further disruptions in learning.”
On Tuesday, school officials issued a statement saying the negotiating committee for the Haverhill Public Schools met with the Haverhill Education Association in a highly anticipated session to discuss the cost of a new contract.
“While we find it encouraging that the HEA did reduce the amount they are seeking, this committee recognizes that their number is in no way affordable for the city of Haverhill and its residents. This committee presented an offer today (Oct. 11) that, if accepted, would give teachers the largest cost of living increase in over 20 years,” according to the statement.
A statement from the teachers union states, “The members of the Haverhill Education Association have been working without a contract for more than 100 days. After several rounds of bargaining with the School Committee, we have reached not a single tentative agreement.”
They say contract proposals go “well beyond adequate pay to retain and attract the best possible educators for our district.”
“Educators have put forward proposals on racial justice, health and safety and other working conditions that have a direct impact on the quality of education we can provide students attending Haverhill Public Schools,” it goes on. “Our students deserve and need a more diverse teaching force. They deserve and need to be in suitable learning environments. They deserve and need educators who have time to prepare, plan and collaborate with colleagues.”
Wednesday evening, the School Committee bargaining team of Scott Wood and Paul Magliocchetti told The Eagle-Tribune that the School Committee filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Labor Relations Board seeking an investigation into the possible strike.
The Labor Relations Board then scheduled a hearing Thursday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. with the school committee and HEA. An update from that meeting was not available.
