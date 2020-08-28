HAVERHILL — Hopefully families’ September calendars have been written in pencil, because there are changes in dates involving the first two weeks of school.
The School Committee voted earlier this month to start the school year Sept. 16. That plan called for a hybrid mix of most students attending school two days per week and learning online from home the other three days.
The plan called for students to return to schools in phases, with all children back in classrooms for those two days per week by mid-October.
After learning school buildings are not ready for students and teachers to return at full capacity, however, officials have decided most students in the hybrid program will learn remotely from home until Oct. 5, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
Marotta made that announcement at Thursday night’s School Committee meeting. She said school officials are awaiting more information from a consulting firm about the air quality in school buildings before a full return by students begins. Marotta said the firm is still studying how effective ventilation is in classrooms and other parts of buildings.
“I think we’re looking for air to turn over four times per hour in a room,” Marotta said of air quality thresholds.
The original school reopening plan called for all students learning under the hybrid model to be in classrooms by Oct. 16, the date the phased-in return was scheduled to be completed. The new plan essentially still has all hybrid learning students back in classrooms by that same Oct. 16 date, Marotta said. The difference is that most hybrid model students begin the phased-in return on Oct. 5 rather than Sept. 16.
Marotta said the district is still holding to the mid-September start to schools reopening by first having “highest-needs” students enter buildings at that time, and others following in October.
“We’ll be attending school in person on Sept. 16,’’ she said of when the first students will return to schools. “It’ll be largely remote, with some in-person in the schools beginning to phase-in.”
“I agree that it’s difficult for families and want to give a date that we can realistically meet rather than something we have to keep pushing back,” Marotta said. “In those first two weeks, we have the opportunity to bring in our highest-needs students, acclimate some kids to the buildings, get them used to the buildings in small groups.”
Once students resume learning on the planned hybrid model, they will attend school two days per week and learn remotely from home the other three days. Wednesdays will be reserved to clean all school buildings, Marotta said.
According to a survey of Haverhill public schools families, 70% wanted their children back in school in one form or another. Thirty percent of families are keeping their children home to do all learning remotely. That option is offered under a plan called the Remote Learning Academy.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Pfifferling said a contractor working on ventilation systems in schools will put a notice in all classrooms after work is done. The work, however, will be simply to certify COVID-19 safety related to ventilation — not to signify a deep-clean or total overhaul, Pfifferling said.
“They are not certifying that a building is safe or that a classroom is safe,’’ Pfifferling said. “They’re certifying that the air quality meets ASHRAE (American Society of Heating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) guidelines for COVID-19.”