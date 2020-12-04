HAVERHILL — Haverhill public schools security guards are now members of the Haverhill Education Association, the union that represents teachers.
"We are thrilled to have the security guards on our side," said teachers union president Anthony Parolisi. "HEA members are the heart of our school community and the security guards play a vital role in that community. They are essential educational support professionals and, like all our school staff, they deserve fair working conditions, including a living wage and job security."
He said the district's 13 school security guards were previously "at will" employees and that a petition to join the teachers union was submitted to the state Department of Labor Relations in October. That petition was recently approved, Parolisi said.
Though other large school districts in Massachusetts have provided collective bargaining rights to security guards and other safety professionals, Haverhill's guards did not try to unionize until this year, Parolisi said.
"Since the pandemic hit, our security guards are being asked to do more and didn’t feel like they had a voice in all the changes," Parolisi said. "They approached us in the fall to inquire about joining. It is always inspiring seeing workers come together and take the risks associated with union organizing. Ultimately they determined having a voice at the workplace was worth those potential risks."
Haverhill public schools did not appear to challenge the unionization effort, Parolisi said, adding that the School Committee appointed members Scott Wood and Maura Ryan-Ciardiello to represent the district in negotiating a first contract with the security guards.
"We are eager to get to the bargaining table," Parolisi said. "Bargaining is always a challenge, but first contracts are more so. There are a lot of important issues to iron out."
The teachers union is still at the bargaining table for two other groups of workers, the school secretaries and teachers aides, known as educational support professionals. The union hopes negotiations for the security guards can start in January.