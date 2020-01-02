HAVERHILL — As Haverhill High School students return to campus Monday, it is unclear if the 16-year-old boy who is accused of stabbing a man during a school basketball game Dec. 13 will join them.
Officials, including Principal Glenn Burns and Superintendent Margaret Marotta, would not say if the student is allowed to return to campus, but did say he received “due process” in accordance with school policies.
“The student has due process within the school in accordance with state regulations and Haverhill Public Schools' policy,” Burns said.
According to Marotta, all students charged with a felony, including the teen in this case, may be suspended upon the issuance of a criminal complaint under Massachusetts General Law section 37H ½.
The principal may make the determination if “the student's continued presence in school would have a detrimental effect on the general welfare of the school,” the policy states.
The student has the right to a hearing and appeals process. If a district suspends a student, the district must continue to educate him during that period.
On Dec. 13, police responded to the Monument Street campus for a report of a stabbing in the courtyard of the school and arrested the teen.
An investigation revealed he used a knife to stab an 18-year-old man outside the game, according to police. The boy, who police have not identified because of his age, faces one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
At a Dec. 23 hearing in Lawrence Juvenile Court, a judge declared the teen “dangerous,” but released him from the secure juvenile facility where he had been held for 10 days after his arrest. The conditions of his release have not been disclosed.
No new details have surfaced since the incident and police are looking into all motives, including the possibility that the attack may have been gang-related, according to police.
Haverhill School Committee member Scott Wood said he has not been made aware of the student's status at the school, but does not believe he should be allowed back on campus.
“A student who stabs another has no place back in school. In my opinion, they've given up that right and them being there is not a safe environment,” Wood said. “School safety needs to be our No. 1 priority. If students aren't safe, they can't learn.”
During a Dec. 20 meeting of the School Committee's safety subgroup, chaired by Wood, police and school officials discussed the stabbing, developing strategies to further prevent school violence. One of the short-term solutions that came out of the meeting was to ensure police officers are present at events that draw big crowds, Wood said.
The School Department is also considering purchasing an app that will allow students and parents to anonymously report a concern via text and photo.
“If they see and hear anything we should be aware of, they need to let an administrator know,” Wood said. “We can't crack down on it if we don't know. We really need that communication with the kids to keep them safe.”