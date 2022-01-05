HAVERHILL — Whether it’s school bus drivers, staff or students, Haverhill’s public schools are being hit hard by COVID this week.
As students returned to school on Monday following winter break, many of them found they were waiting longer than usual for their school bus to arrive. They also may have encountered more crowded buses than usual.
“We have been communicating frequently with parents and ask that those families that can drive their students should do so, and those who cannot should be sure to bundle the kids up as delays are expected” at the bus stops, School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said. “We are pivoting staff where we can and doubling up runs where possible, but as you know, we had transportation issues to begin with.”
About 23% of students at the Consentino School were out on Monday and Tuesday, which Marotta said is consistent with the absentee rate at other schools in the district where about one in four students have been out since Monday.
“Absences tend to be high the day immediately after vacation — maybe 10%, and the additional 15% is due to both COVID and people deciding to hold their children out for a few days, hoping the (omicron) wave will pass,” Marotta said.
Haverhill High School staff was hit hard, with 43 staff members out on Tuesday (more than on Monday), including education support staff, security guards, teachers, administrators and others.
Marotta said it is combination of positive tests, quarantining and people watching small children who need to quarantine.
“We are near capacity in terms of absences and DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) is not allowing remote learning at this time,” she said. “DESE will not allow us (at this time) to go remote or cancel school without a make-up day — the process is the same as a snow day.”
The district had distributed 1,800 rapid test kits to all staff prior to winter break and had about 100 reported positive tests on Sunday, when they were asked to test themselves, Marotta said.
Staff who tested positive must be out for a minimum of five days, she said.
“This does impact us significantly, but to date we are making things work,” she said. “It requires a lot of flexibility and the staff that are in are doing everything they can to make things operate as smoothly as possible.”
Transportation woes
Michael Pfifferling, assistant superintendent of finance and operations, informed parents that due to bus driver shortages, the district is taking extra steps to cover routes as best it can.
“We appreciate the support of our families who have been able to assist with transporting their students to and from school,” he said. “We hope this week is the worst we experience for the remainder of the year.”
Due to 11 big bus and three Special Education bus drivers being absent due to COVID exposure, the district is short 11 big bus routes this week and is rearranging its Special Education routes.
The bus company (NRT) has combined some big bus routes or has been using the same bus to run multiple routes, he said, which has resulted in some buses being overcrowded or students arriving home later than expected.
“It also has a snowball effect throughout the afternoon into our middle and elementary schools,” he said.
Additional steps being taking to ease the situation include:
At Haverhill High School, the district is limiting capacity to 52 students on each bus in the afternoon. While the buses are rated for 71 or 77 passengers (that is based on the legal capacity with three to a seat), it is unrealistic to expect three high school students to sit three in a seat, Pfifferling said.
“We heard reports of a bus (Monday) that had exceeded 52 students and resulted in students seated in the aisles,” he said. “We consider this unacceptable and unsafe. We are going to run additional smaller buses/vans in the afternoon in an attempt to cover any overflow of students for the routes.”
At the elementary and middle school levels, the district is monitoring each bus to ensure all students are safely seated. In some cases, students will be two to a seat and in some cases, there could be three to a seat (younger/smaller students), he said.
“We are going to run additional smaller buses/vans in the afternoon in an attempt to cover any overflow of students for the routes,” Pfifferling said.
In December, Haverhill invested in a big yellow bus for its athletic and extra-curricular activities. Pfifferling said this bus was put into service Tuesday afternoon for regular dismissal needs.
“We are also adding one minibus and four, 7D (pupil transport vehicles) vans to assist with transportation,” he said. “While the capacity levels of the minibus and 7D vans are much less than a big yellow bus, we are hopeful this will minimize the snowball effect throughout the afternoon and get our students home as quickly and safely as possible.”
Again, if you are able and willing to transport your child this week, please let your school know, he told parents.
Parents with questions or concerns can contact Pfifferling at Michael.pfifferling@haverhill-ps.org or 978-420-1977.