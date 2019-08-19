HAVERHILL — The school department has put a new twist on the concept of "room service."
Beginning the first day of school, Aug. 27, students across the district will not only have access to free breakfast and lunch, but in many cases, breakfast will be coming to them.
School officials are concerned that some elementary and middle school students might be in such a hurry to get to class they might skip what is considered the most important meal of the day, so they want to deliver breakfast directly to their classrooms.
"Not only is lunch and breakfast free, but we want to encourage as many students as possible to participate, especially in the breakfast program, which hasn’t always been as popular,” School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said, noting that the district is making several changes to make it easier for more students to take free breakfast.
"Sometimes, students don’t have time to go to the cafeteria for breakfast in the morning, so in many schools we’re going to offer breakfast in the classroom," she said.
At the city’s elementary and middle schools, food and beverage carts will be transported to classrooms for students to select the healthy breakfast of their choice – offerings that will include cereal, fruit, granola bars, muffins, bagels and other tasty foods, along with beverages.
Silver Hill, Golden Hill, Pentucket Lake and Bradford Elementary will begin the year with breakfast in the classroom instead of breakfast in the cafeteria, while all other elementary and middle schools will continue to have breakfast in the cafeteria, with breakfast in the classroom and other options going into effect as the year goes on, school officials said.
At Haverhill High School, the year will begin with breakfast in the cafeteria, then later in the fall, breakfast kiosks will begin to be positioned near the entrance and around the building in addition to other meal options.
Marotta said that she and her leadership team want to make sure all parents and students are aware that beginning on the first day of this school this year, breakfast and lunch are free for all students at all schools.
The district will be emailing parents and making automated robo calls announcing the program.
Information will also soon be posted in prominent location on the district’s website (www.haverhill-ps.org), the superintendent said.
The free meals proposal was part of Marotta’s new school budget, which was fully funded by Mayor James Fiorentini.
The federal government is expected to cover all or most of the cost of providing free meals to students because Haverhill has eclipsed the 40 percent “tipping point” in which enough students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, school officials said.
Funding has been set aside in the local school budget just in case it is needed to offer the free meals for the full school year.
Menu options for school lunch will be the same or similar to last year. Snacks will continue to be available for purchase.
Last year, the price for school lunch was between $3.30 and $3.50 per day; breakfast was $2.