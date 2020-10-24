HAVERHILL — Anyone who passed by the Buttonwoods Museum on Water Street at the end of last winter may have noticed its broken sign lying on the ground.
Now if you pass by you'll see a new, restored sign standing upright and strong.
The sign welcoming visitors to the museum was resurrected this summer by Zachary Seymour of Bradford as his Eagle Scout project.
A member of Troop 24 in Bradford, Zach recruited his parents, Edward and Kim Seymour, his sister Kylie, 23, members of Troop 24 and others, who Zach supervised.
The project resulted in Zach earning his Eagle Scout rank during an Eagle Board of Review in September. That day, an American flag was flown over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. in his honor.
Zach, 18, has been in Scouts since first grade and has worked on various landscaping projects at the Buttonwoods in the past. He was planning to clean the Buttonwoods Trail across the street as his Eagle project.
But after speaking with museum director and curator Jan Williams, he changed his mind and offered to rebuild the broken signposts.
"We aren’t certain why the sign fell down last winter," Williams said. "It was probably rotten below ground level and it toppled during a strong wind."
Williams said Zach's scout troop has a history of service projects at the museum and that Zach has been involved in all of them.
"He knew he wanted his Eagle Project to benefit the Buttonwoods," she said.
The effort required coordinating donations, workers and materials while juggling public health rules prompted by COVID-19.
"We worked on the site to rebuild the broken frame," Zach said. "It also involved a lot (of) cleanup of the site along with digging holes for the posts and pouring concrete."
He happened to have chosen one of the hottest weekends of the summer to carry out his project.
"My boss at Ski Bradford owns a sign company and brought many of the tools and also brought a finish carpenter who brought other tools," Zach said.
An anonymous donation of $300 went to purchase materials.
"I feel great about the project and I like how it turned out," Zach said.
On the day of his Eagle Scout review, a flag was flown over the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. in recognition of his achievement.
"We contacted Senator Ed Markey who arranged to have a flag flown on the day of Zach's review," said Edward Seymour. "They run it up, it flies for a while and then they send it to you."
To cap off the project, the Seymour family donated two solar lights for nighttime illumination of the sign.
"We hope another scout will install true electric in the years to come," Edward Seymour said.