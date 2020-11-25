HAVERHILL — A second arrest has been made in the stabbing death of Jose Vasquez, the Essex County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday.
Devaughn Johnson, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with accessory to murder after the fact, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Johnson was arrested by Haverhill Police, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office, Kimball said.
Johnson’s arrest comes two days after the arrest of David Trongeau, 19, the man who police say stabbed Vasquez, 26, to death last Saturday in Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood.
According to Massachusetts state law, any person who assists someone after a crime, knowing the crime has been committed, is considered an accessory after the fact. Punishment varies anywhere from a monetary fine to seven years in state prison.
A police report from 2014 documenting a past arrest of Johnson’s for armed assault to murder said Johnson is known to Haverhill police and has ties to the Gangsta Disciples street gang.
Trongeau was arrested in the city of Taunton, by local and state police, along with members of the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section. State Police spokesman David Procopio said troopers and Taunton Police received information that Trongeau was likely at a home in that city. Members of both agencies went to the address and found Trongeau hiding in an upstairs bedroom closet, Procopio said.
Once he returned to Haverhill, Trongeau was ordered held without bail by Judge Cesar Archilla, who entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. Archilla did so without prejudice, meaning the court can revisit the issue of bail at any time. The judge also impounded all police reports associated with the case, but did not state a reason for doing so.
At the time of the stabbing, Trongeau was on probation for an earlier shooting incident, which court officials called gang-related, in which he pleaded guilty to firing a bullet into a Center Street home nearly one year ago. As part of that plea deal, Trongeau was ordered not to possess firearms or reoffend. If he did so, he could be sent back to jail for 18 months.
According to the Haverhill police log, police, firefighters and paramedics responded at 9:53 p.m. Saturday to Vasquez’s home at 10 Marble St. for a 911 call reporting an assault with a dangerous weapon.
Police said Vasquez, a known gang member, was found suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.