HAVERHILL — Superintendent Margaret Marotta has hired former Consentino School Principal Roland Boucher as an assistant principal in charge of operations at Haverhill High School.
He is the second former Haverhill educator to be hired for the upcoming school year to work at the high school.
Boucher served as principal of the Fox and Burnham elementary schools from 1997-1998 and was principal of the Consentino Middle School from 1998-2002, and subsequently served as principal of the Marshall Middle School in Billerica for 12 years, retiring in 2014.
He was interim principal of the Skoklosa Middle School in Lowell from January to June, 2016, and served as interim assistant superintendent, curriculum and instruction, for the Nashua, N.H., school system for the 2016-2017 school year.
Marotta said newly hired interim Principal Kevin Soraghan, a former Haverhill High School principal and retired educator, has already begun his job, which was offered to him following a principal search that resulted in two finalist candidates, neither of whom had principal experience.
Marotta paused the search and offered the job to Soraghan on an interim basis.
"Principal Soraghan has begun and things are starting to fall nicely into place," Marotta told members of the School Committee.
Like Soraghan, Boucher is returning to the district under a state Critical Shortage Waiver that allows him to continue collecting his retirement payments while being paid a full salary, on a daily basis, with no benefits.
Marotta also hired Frank Kowalski - a former assistant principal at Pentucket Regional High School and at Swampscott High School - to serve as one of Haverhill High's assistant principals.
"He is an experienced leader and was runner-up for the Gateway principal job," Marotta said in reference to a program serving students who are not successful at Haverhill High.
There was one assistant principal position left to be filled, and after conversations with Bonnie Antkowiak, the district's chief of teaching, learning and leading, and with Soraghan, Marotta decided to offer the position to Boucher.
"Roland will join us for the year and will focus on systems, structures, and operations at Haverhill High School," Marotta said. "He will partner with Mr. Soraghan and will be available to step in as a school leader should the need arise."
Haverhill High's Administrative Team for the 2022-2023 school year.
Kevin Soraghan, interim principal; Victoria Lu, associate principal; Roland Boucher, John Mangione, Nelly Garcia, Denorah Peralta and Frank Kowalski as assistant principals.
Soraghan is paid $750 per day, Boucher will be paid $600 per day, and Kowalski will be paid an annual salary of $105,092, according to the superintendent's office.
Principal search to relaunch
Marotta said the current plan to find a long-term leader at HHS is to re-post the principal job in early November, which may yield some new candidates.
"If we do not have what we need during that process, we will work under the continued leadership of the team of Bouchard and Soraghan," she said. "In that situation, we will re-post for the HHS principal in the early spring."
Marotta said many other high schools that were seeking principals this year have gone with interim principals, including Fitchburg, Woburn, Natick, Somerville, Westfield, and Brockton, among others.
"We are at a difficult time in education and Haverhill is lucky to have not one, but two seasoned HPS (Haverhill Public Schools) principals willing to support us," she said.
