HAVERHILL — A second teacher at Haverhill High School has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Principal Glenn Burns.
The Haverhill Department of Public Health notified the school on Friday that the teacher, who attended work this week and was asymptomatic, tested positive, Burns said. The teacher remains quarantined in accordance with local and state Department of Public Health protocols and close contacts have been notified, Burns said.
"Our student body and staff have been closely adhering to the safety protocols including mask wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing,'' Burns said in an email to families sent Friday afternoon. "Due to our staff’s vigilance the number of close contacts to this staff member has been minimal."
This is the second teacher at Haverhill High to test positive for the virus, according to school officials. Positive cases of coronavirus have also been identified in three Haverhill students — one each at John Greenleaf Whittier Middle School, Consentino Middle School and Tilton Upper School, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said last week.
Three cases of students infected with COVID-19 have also been confirmed at Whittier Regional High School, said Whittier Superintendent Maureen Lynch. Those are said to be "isolated" incidents, with one of the students learning remotely from home and having no contact with people in the school.
Haverhill has a free testing site operated by the state at the Locke Street parking lot, next to 125 Winter St., now through Tuesday. On Wednesday, testing moves to the parking lot at 358 Washington St. in front of Somebody Cares food pantry from through Oct. 14. All testing takes place from 1 to 6 p.m., excluding Sundays.