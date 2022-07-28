HAVERHILL — After Haverhill High School experienced a year of unrest ranging from fights to students wandering the halls during class time, school officials halted a search process that had yielded two candidates vying for the job of principal.
Instead, former Haverhill High School Principal Kevin Soraghan, 66, was tapped to be the interim leader at the high school for the upcoming school year.
The district began searching for a new principal in June, after Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland resigned following a one-year term with the district to become a principal for Boston Public Schools.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said the two finalists had gone through several rounds of interviews, including one that was recorded and posted for public scrutiny on the district’s website. In addition, members of the public were invited to respond to an online survey as to their opinions of the finalists.
Marotta said she could have terminated the search earlier, but decided to continue talking to the two finalists before deciding the high school needed someone with experience.
“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “We discussed names of people with extensive experience as a principal and who knew the community and could walk into the job without a need to catch up and learn ... someone who could hit the ground running.”
School Committee Vice Chair Scott Wood recommended Soraghan, his former principal at Haverhill High.
“The superintendent felt there were some good candidates, but given the situation the high school is in right now, she was looking for someone with experience as a principal,” Wood said. “It’s no secret that last year was a tough year. From a student discipline standpoint, there were a lot of issues – including incidents that made the news ... fights and assaults... kids not being in class when they were supposed to be. A consistent discipline process did not exist.”
Marotta said she will continue searching for a permanent principal.
“The leadership team along with community concerns revolved around experience and the complexity of the high school,” she said. “We had excellent candidates but not experienced candidates. I think Haverhill High is a large and complex high school and it is a big step from assistant principal to principal in a school like Haverhill High. It doesn’t mean they (the finalists) could not have done the job, but we needed a ready-to-go person.”
Marotta said that under a state Critical Shortage Waiver, Soraghan, a retired educator, can continue collecting his retirement payments while being paid a full salary that will be close to $165,000 for the year, paid on a daily basis with no benefits.
She said Soraghan will be working with Associate Principal Victoria Lu and assistant principals John Mangion and Nelly Garcia, who previously taught math at the high school. Denorah Peralta, who served as an assistant principal at the Tilton School and as an assistant principal at the high school at the end of the last school year, will also be part of the team.
“We have two additional openings and are finishing interviews,” Marotta said.
Wood said that when hiring a principal, the decision is in the hands of the superintendent, who is “ultimately responsible for the success or failure of their appointments.”
“Whether it’s a star on the football team or a student who keeps to themselves, the discipline will be fair and consistent,” Wood said about Soraghan. “I can’t think of anyone better for the job.”
School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais, a retired Haverhill educator, called Soraghan a “blessing in disguise.”
“This is just what the doctor ordered for us,” she said. “The message we received from high school parents and students last year was that discipline wasn’t consistent.
“Kevin is a Haverhill guy who understands the city, has been in the job and will hit the ground running, and he has a proven track record of keeping Haverhill High running smoothly,” she said.
