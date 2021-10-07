HAVERHILL — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, is set to be honored as the Haverhill Democratic City Committee’s Elected Distinguished Democrat at its annual Roz McKeon breakfast Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the banquet room of Maria’s, 85 Essex St.
State Rep. Andy Vargas will deliver keynote remarks, with the committee also conducting its straw poll for the November 2 municipal election during the event.
The breakfast is open to the public, with $25 tickets on sale by calling McKeon at 978-373-4032.
Clown Town returns
ANDOVER — Clown Town will be held Friday Oct. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on Clown Town and Andona’s other fundraisers visit andona.org.
Central Catholic’s Channen named National Merit semifinalist
METHUEN — Central Catholic senior Zachary Channen has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, his school announced. The honor is bestowed on less than one-half of one percent of high school seniors, as only 16,000 students are named as semifinalists.
"The entire Central Catholic community is incredibly proud of Zachary’s impressive accomplishments," Central Principal Doreen Keller said of Channen’s recognition. "He truly embodies the mission and spirit of CCHS, and we know he will continue to do great things in the future.”
A tennis player who is involved in the math club, Channen also tutors and mentors students at Lawrence Catholic Academy. He plans to major in business administration in college and is considering schools including Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University.
Ballardvale Day set for Saturday
ANDOVER — Across Ballardvale residents will have the opportunity to play games, make crafts and have fun as they celebrate the history of their Andover neighborhood.
It's an "opportunity to enjoy our lovely neighborhood with friends, family and neighbors, while celebrating this historic community," said Barbara Burke, an organizer for the event.
The annual Ballardvale Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Volunteers from the Andover Center for Culture will give tours of historic sites, including about the 1900 murder on Pole Hill from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information visit andoverma.gov/Ballardvale-Day.