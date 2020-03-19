HAVERHILL — When store Director Ken Naudzunas opened the doors to the Central Plaza Market Basket at 5:30 a.m. Thursday, residents from Merrivista, a nearby senior housing complex, were ready and waiting to scoop up early-morning stock.
“They've been the most nervous,” Naudzunas said of shoppers over age 60, who have been coming in more frequently while remaining largely confined to home due to concerns about the coronavirus.
To help make sure older adults, who are among the most vulnerable to the rapidly spreading and potentially deadly virus, can get what they need while still limiting contact with others, Market Baskets around the region are offering senior-citizen-only shopping from 5:30 to 7 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
These hours are open to those aged 60 and older. The general public can shop from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays.
“We're going to be open regular hours and are getting deliveries every day,” Naudzunas said, noting that they are putting limits on staple items like paper products so everyone will get a fair share. “No one has to come in and do this crazy buying, but they are. Everyone is nervous.”
On Thursday, the first day seniors were invited in early, attendance peaked at 40 shoppers around 6:15 a.m. at Central Plaza, Naudzunas said.
Cheryl and Mark Michel came equipped with a grocery list including ingredients for a special Easter recipe, along with deli meats, pasta, canned goods and cereal. They arrived around 6 a.m. and were able to leisurely browse the aisles, they said.
Charlie and Mary Ann Freeman decided to make a single shopping trip to tide them over for two weeks or more, in case the situation becomes more dire and people are asked to shelter in place. Plus they have extra family members staying with them, they said, so that bulked up their list even more.
One highlighted quarantine snack? Ring Dings.
Haverhill's Margaret Leavitt also had extra shopping to do.
“Everyone in my family is now working from home,” said Leavitt, whose cart would include popcorn, dinosaur chicken nuggets and string cheese for her 5-year-old grandson, who along with her daughter are hunkering down with her and her husband.
“I now have to provide school lunches and snacks to bribe my grandson all day to get him to do his schoolwork,” she joked. “Then I have to accommodate my husband, whose lunch I normally pack, but now he doesn't want a sandwich. I'm out now because I don't know what they won't have that I'll need two days from now.”
At the Central Plaza Market Basket, which always serves a large chunk of the city's senior citizen population, the produce and dairy sections were well stocked and there was plenty of milk. But the bread aisle and meat cases had been depleted and workers were focused on restocking.
Naudzunas said the store received a delivery Wednesday night of assorted items, but since the Tewksbury warehouse is not fully stocked, store shelves cannot be replenished as normally would be expected.
They did get a water delivery — the first in days, according to Naudzunas. But in the dairy department at 6:15 a.m., two dozen cartons of eggs would have to be enough until another delivery was expected in about four hours.
"Employees are tired — just look at their faces. But they're doing what they do," he said. "We sell food to people. That's what we do.”