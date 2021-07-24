Seven Tasty Days of Summer on tap for August

HAVERHILL — Embark on a gastronomical adventure when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce presents its fourth annual Restaurant Week.
Many of Haverhill's finest eateries including sit-down restaurants, ice-cream stands, pizza shops, coffee shops and others will be offering special menu items and special pricing during this "Seven Tasty Days of Summer" event that runs from Aug. 20 to 26.
"This is a way to highlight the city's restaurant community and build awareness of what it has to offer," said Melissa Seavey, the Chamber's organizer of Restaurant Week.
This year's celebration of food kicks off Aug. 19 with the annual Longest Table event on Wingate Street. The event is sold out.
Last year's Restaurant Week focused more on outdoor dining and take-out orders due to the pandemic, but as restrictions ease, the Chamber expects to see an explosion in popularity of indoor dining during this year's event.
"As we emerge from the pandemic, it's more important than ever to support our restaurant industry, which was greatly impacted by the pandemic," Seavey said.
Newcomers to Restaurant Week include the River Street Cafe at 558 River St., which offers pizza, baked goods and more; Triana's Real Mexican Food at 30 Emerson St., — just around the corner from downtown Washington Square; The Fat Greek on Washington Street, and Lechonera Restaurant on Winter Street.
"This year the Chamber is excited to have two new Latino restaurants participating in Restaurant Week," Seavey said.
New this year are the "Tasty Awards," where patrons will have an opportunity to vote in various categories including favorite bartender, favorite entrée, favorite server and more. The awards program is hosted by Destination Downtown Haverhill. Awards will be presented Thursday, Aug. 26, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Barking Dog Ale House on Washington Street.
Major sponsors of Restaurant Week include Northern Essex Community College, Cedar's Mediterranean Foods, Jaffarian's Volvo Toyota, Merrimack Valley Magazine and Align Credit Union. Community sponsors include The Eagle-Tribune.
For a list of participating restaurants, visit haverhillchamber.com under "Events/Chamber Events," where you will also find each participating business's specials and discounts.