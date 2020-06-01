To say Rosanna Lara lives a busy life is an understatement.
She is a wife and has three young children, ages 4, 6, and 9. She also takes care of her elderly mother, who has faced major health issues.
Then there's her education — she has maintained a perfect 4.0 average in her public health classes at Northern Essex Community College. She has shown leadership skills that caught the attention of NECC officials.
Now Lara is adding another thing to her to-do list, but this one will be an honor. She has been chosen as the student speaker for the Northern Essex graduation ceremony, which will be virtual this year because of the coronavirus crisis.
Lara, a Lawrence resident, was chosen for the honor by a committee of faculty and staff, based on her high grades average and leadership skills. Her nomination was approved by Northern Essex President Lane Glenn.
Lara has had more than her share of challenges while pursuing her education, and she hopes that those challenges — and her ability to persevere — will help her in her chosen career, college officials said.
Lara started studying at Northern Essex in 2017, when her employer, along with her customer service job, moved to the West Coast.
"Sometimes things happen for a reason," she said. "God has something else in mind.
“Public health feels like me," she said. "I want to do outreach and work with my community to promote wellness."
Things got complicated for the already busy Lara when her mother moved from the Dominican Republic into Lara's Lawrence home in the fall of 2018.
Shortly after that move, Lara discovered her mother had serious health issues. Advocating for her mom, Lara learned first-hand how challenging it can be to navigate the health care system, especially with her mother’s limited resources and lack of English language skills.
The experience was stressful, but it confirmed Lara’s interest in public health.
The Public Health Program at Northern Essex is a two-year associate degree program which includes an internship. Lara interned at the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts-Fina House, a home for vulnerable women and their children, and at ACT Lawrence, a nonprofit that works with moderate-income residents.
Most recently, Lara was one of the first people to volunteer when Gov. Charlie Baker announced his Academic Public Health Volunteer Corps, a team of volunteers helping to track and slow the spread of COVID-19. Lara spends seven days a week reaching out to people who have tested positive for the virus.
This fall, Lara is transferring to a bachelor’s degree completion program in public health in Lawrence on the NECC campus. She plans to go on for an online master’s degree in public health. She hopes to secure internships at a local hospital, where she can begin to help clients, especially those who are Spanish speaking, manage their health care. Her ultimate goal is to be a medical and health services manager.
The Northern Essex commencement, originally scheduled for May 16, has been postponed this year, due to the pandemic. A series of events is planned to recognize graduates, including celebration packages for each graduate and a virtual ceremony that will be aired in August.