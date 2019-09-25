HAVERHILL — The dangerousness hearing for a man accused of shooting homes in the Mount Washington neighborhood two Sundays ago has been postponed to Oct. 23.
The hearing is designed to determine if the suspect, Brian Grande, can be released on bail or is a danger to society.
Court officials said the October hearing will be be held via video conference from the Middleton House of Correction, where Grande continues to be held.
Grande was one of three people who police arrested on the afternoon of Sept. 15 in connection with a shooting in which no one was injured, but houses were damaged at 65 and 69 Jackson Street Extension.
Police said they were called just after noontime for a report of shots fired in the neighborhood, which is in the Mount Washington section of the city.
"Both structures sustained damage after being struck by bullets," police said.
Three people were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (a gun), possession of a loaded gun, and several other offenses.
Grande, 18, of 25 7th Ave., Haverhill, was arrested, along with Nadia Millis, 19, of Peabody, and Jose Rosado, 19, of Providence, Rhode Island.
All three were arraigned Monday, Sept. 16, in Haverhill District Court.
During those arraignments, the prosecutor said Grande threatened to kill police while they were booking him.
“I should have turned my gun and shot him in the face,” Grande told police, according to a police report.
Also according to that report, Grande’s threat was directed at the officer who arrested him just minutes after he is accused of taking part in the shooting.
The prosecutor termed the shooting “gang related.”
"This is what Gansta Disciples do,” Grande said while being booked, according to police.
At the Sept. 16 arraignments, Judge Patricia Dowling set bail on Millis and Rosado at $50,000 cash each, and noted that if they make bail, they must remain under 24-7 house arrest, with GPS tracking.
Dowling scheduled video conferences for Oct. 16 for Rosado and Millis.
As of Sept. 25, Rosado was still being held at the house of correction and Millis was still being held at MCI Framingham, according to corrections officials.