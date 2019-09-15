HAVERHILL — Police arrested three people Sunday afternoon and charged them in connection with a shooting that didn't injure anyone but damaged houses at 65 and 69 Jackson Street Extension.
A press release posted on Twitter by Haverhill Police said they were called just after noontime for a report of shots fired in the neighborhood, which is in the Mount Washington section of the city.
Police verified that multiple shots were fired in the area, but that there were no injuries.
Instead, "both structures sustained damage after being struck by bullets," the press release said.
Three people were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (a gun), possession of a loaded gun, and several other charges.
Arrested were: Brian Grande, 18, of Haverhill; Nadia Millis, 19, of Peabody; and Jose Rosado, 19, of Providence, Rhode Island. They are scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Haverhill District Court.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call police Det. John Moses at 978-722-1566.
Mount Washington is an inner-city area that has been the site of shootings and other street crimes in recent years. Some of the crimes have been linked to gangs, police said.