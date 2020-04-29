North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Steady light rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.