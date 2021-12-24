HAVERHILL — Children attending Silver Hill Elementary School held a “Countdown to Winter Break” food drive and collected more than 700 items for the food pantry at Somebody Cares New England.
The effort was led by grade 3 teacher Kerri Alves, and was coordinated by members of the school’s student council.
Children asked their parents to donate all sorts of food items between Dec. 6 and 17, including peanut butter, stuffing mix, boxed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, canned fruit, canned tomatoes, canned tuna, jars of applesauce, crackers, oatmeal, dried pasta, soups and more. Informational flyers were sent home in English and in Spanish.
Somebody Cares New England, located at 358 Washington St., is a Christ-based nonprofit community caring organization, committed to alleviating hunger, homelessness and being an advocate for children, youth and the elderly.