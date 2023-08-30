HAVERHILL — A large sinkhole that formed in the backyard of a multi-family home at 5 Ford St. causing the city to evacuate the building has been filled in and residents have returned, city officials said.
The sinkhole formed after a 2-foot diameter brick sewer line burst during torrential rain on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The hole grew even larger following more rain late that Thursday night. On the following day, 22 adults and children were ordered to leave the building out of concerns for the building’s stability.
As a result of the break, tons of soil along with tires, trash and other debris poured into the exposed line, clogging it up, officials said.
Fire Chief Robert O’Brien had said that various city departments, including police, fire, inspectional services, the water department and community development joined forces to find temporary housing and arrange for transportation.
Those residents who had no other housing options were subsequently transported to the Hampton Inn in Haverhill, where their stay and meals were paid for using the city’s Community Development temporary housing fund, according to the mayor’s office.
Mayor James Fiorentini posted a message on social media indicating the 22 residents of 5 Ford St. returned to their apartments on Aug. 16 after workers spliced in a new section of sewer line and filled in the sinkhole, which had expanded to within 10-feet of the back of the building.
The sewer line break did even more damage after a manhole just downhill from 5 Ford St. overflowed with the combined sewage/rainwater and soil, causing a deluge that raced downhill through a wooded gully and into a small warehouse behind the Pope Corporation building, at 261 River St., undermining a paved parking lot adjacent to the building before spewing out onto River Street.
Workers from BMC Corp. of Billerica along with DPW workers have been cleaning the entire sewer line that runs from Washington Street down to River Street.
“We keep encountering a lot of debris, including six tires,” said DPW Director Bob Ward.
In a gully with steep walls behind the Pope Corporation building, workers have been using a robotic camera to inspect the sewer line and if needed they can attach a hook to loosen debris along with a high pressure water hose to dislodge debris. A large diameter vacuum hose then draws out stormwater and debris that is collected by sewer cleaning trucks.
The sewer cleaning is expected to completed as early as Wednesday.
Ward said the next step in the restoration process will be to restore the lining of the sewer line to make it stronger and allow for improved flow. The process is expected to begin within two weeks and will take several days to complete.
“It’s basically a new pipe inside the old pipe, most of which is brick,” he said.
At the River Street end, the city is making repairs to a drain pipe in the Pope Corporation parking lot that was damaged.
“We also need to restore the backyard and lawn (loam and seed) at 5 Ford St. and do some cleanup in the wooded area,” Ward said.
He said it will cost the city an estimated $1.5 million to restore everything back to the way it was plus make improvements.
