HAVERHILL — Six new cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the city, Mayor James Fiorentini's office said Tuesday, bringing Haverhill's COVID-19 positive count to eight.
Fiorentini shared the news at Tuesday night's City Council meeting in a videotaped message from his home — in order to practice social distancing.
“As far as we know, seven of them are resting comfortably at home and one of them is hospitalized for underlying reasons,” the mayor said. “We're going to see the numbers go up as the hospitals ramp up their testing services.”
Over the weekend, the mayor's office was notified that two adults from separate families also tested positive. They have been isolated in accordance with state protocols and hospitalization is not necessary, Fiorentini said.
While the city is aware of the identities and addresses of those infected, medical privacy rules prohibit the release of such details.
Katie Vozeolas, who works as the Haverhill Public Schools director of health and nursing services, also tested positive for the disease. Vozeolas, who does not live in Haverhill but works in the city, chose to make her diagnosis public on her own. The school department is notifying those who came into close contact with her on both Tuesday, March 17, the day she was first considered contagious, and — as an added precaution — Monday, March 16.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 118 cases of the disease have been reported in Essex County as of Tuesday afternoon.
Residents who may be experiencing symptoms are asked to call the Lawrence General Hospital COVID-19 screening line at 978-946-8409. The hotline is available 24/7 and if necessary, testing will be ordered for those who need it.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.