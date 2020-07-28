HAVERHILL — After receiving hundreds of emails asking him to continue with his plans to offer free river tours this summer on his decommissioned Coast Guard boat, Tim Slavit said he's setting aside his feud with the mayor for the good of the community.
"People from young to old asked me to go through with my plans and not be side-tracked by any issues I have with the mayor, who promised me the job of harbormaster then changed his mind," Slavit said. "I thought to myself, why should my being mad at the mayor jeopardize the chance for people in Haverhill to be out on the water?"
Late last week, Slavit — angry over not getting the harbormaster job — threatened to cancel his tour plan and also to remove buoys that he placed in the Merrimack River as channel markers to guide boaters into downtown.
Slavit's plan to continue the river tours is adding to a focus on the river this summer. The city's docks behind the Tap Restaurant in the heart of downtown have come to life with the introduction of Plum Island Kayak, a kayak rental and touring company. A dozen or so brightly colored kayaks are clustered next to one end of the docks, while on the other end there's a sign of more to come as the city looks to open the river to even more activity.
After spending months refurbishing what might be the last remaining 40-foot U.S. Coast Guard twin-engine steel hull utility boat in the country, Slavit recently docked it at the William "Captain Red" Slavit Sr. Memorial Docks, which the city named in memory of his father. The elder Slavit was Haverhill's longtime harbormaster, and son Tim served as his father's assistant harbormaster.
Beginning this weekend, Slavit plans to provide free, one-hour river tours Saturdays at 6, 7 and 8 p.m., traveling from the city's docks to the Rocks Village Bridge and back.
"We're going to have a 65-foot, 149-passenger boat in nine months, but for this year I thought it would be important to bring people to the waterfront to help the whole city, and to give free rides on a 1959 Coast Guard boat that draws a lot of attention by itself," Slavit told members of the city's Harbor Commission when they met recently online.
Controversy erupted, however, during the online meeting when some commission members questioned why Slavit is allowed to leave his boat at the city docks day and night without paying to do so.
Slavit agreed to file an application with the city and pay a $300 fee, which Shawn Regan, aide to Mayor James Fiorentini, said is specified under a city ordinance titled "Seasonal docks and moorings on the Merrimack River."
Slavit said the application and fee were delivered to City Hall the morning of July 23.
"Right now, anyone can park their boat on the Washington Street docks," Regan said. "If it's a problem, we will have to pass regulations."
Harbormaster Michael Vets said the city allowing Slavit to dock his boat there day and night could lead to similar requests from other boaters.
"When people get wind of this, that dock is going to be full of boats," Vets said.
Fiorentini ordered Slavit to follow all social distancing rules when providing boat tours, including limiting the number of people on board to 12. The boat has a 25-person capacity.
Fiorentini said the city's docks see little use generally, and that Slavit's 40-foot boat is not taking space from anyone else.
"I am absolutely thrilled if we can get a tour boat downtown as we've been trying for years after Red died," Fiorentini said of Tim Slavit's father. "When Red ran his paddle boat (the Merrimack Queen), the Chamber of Commerce said it had more people call about that boat than all other businesses in Haverhill combined.
"It would be awesome to have a tour boat and we will bend over backwards to make this happen," the mayor said. "I'm fine with it and I think it's great as we want more people acclimated to the river."
Slavit told Harbor Commission Chair Sam Amari that he will provide the mayor with proof of marine insurance and that he registered and titled his boat in Massachusetts, unlike many local boaters who he said have registered their boats in New Hampshire to avoid paying excise tax to the city.
"I would not put a single person on that boat without the proper paperwork," Slavit said.
Slavit said his sons are making bench seating for the boat this week. He said he plans to serve as narrator and tell stories of the river, describing sites such as the spot where the ship Nantucket Light sank near the East Broadway riverbank during the 1936 flood.
"I'm fulfilling my promise and dream of bringing tours back to the river," Slavit said.
More information about the free boat tours is available by emailing haverhillrivertours@yahoo.com.