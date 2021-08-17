HAVERHILL — The 105-foot Motor Ship Capt. Red departed its mooring offshore from the Salisbury Reservation on the morning of Aug. 16.
Owner Tim Slavit said the ship headed to Boston to top off its fuel tanks before a new crew embarked on a trip to Miami, Florida, where a Haitian cultural organization plans to use it to ferry humanitarian supplies to Haiti, where a recent earthquake killed hundreds of people.
Slavit said the organization leased the boat he had been hoping to use to run riverboat tours in Haverhill.
He said he and his two sons are regrouping and with the assistance of a lawyer, are hoping to work with the city's Harbor Commission, the mayor and state environmental officials to obtain all necessary permits to launch a tour boat business in Haverhill next spring.
Slavit said he is currently in negotiations to buy a smaller tour boat. He said his hope is to install his own dock system next to the public docks behind the Tap restaurant on Washington Street and that he wants to pay the city a fee for docking his boat there.
"We want to pay our own way and not place any burden on taxpayers," he said. "This is going to be done properly and professionally and we're looking to begin tour boat business nine months from now."