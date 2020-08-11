Slavit's boat not just for tours, tows stranded boater to safety in Haverhill

HAVERHILL — Tim Slavit found himself mixing business with pleasure on the Merrimack River.
Slavit was out for a pleasure trip on his decommissioned 40-foot U.S. Coast Guard utility boat Sunday evening when he had to come to the aid of a stranded boater.
While waiting for a tow, Kevin Moroz of Bradford said he, his girlfriend and her teenage son were waiting on his disabled 24-foot Sea Ray cabin cruiser listening to music emanate from the new Barrio Tacos restaurant at Harbor Place. They were stranded on the river, anchored in place and unable to move.
"I had called Sea Tow in Newburyport but they said it would take two hours or more to reach me," Moroz said. "About an hour later we were approached by a big boat, which I thought was Sea Tow."
He said it turned out to be Tim Slavit and his sons Ryan and Tim Jr., who pulled up alongside the cabin cruiser in the 40-foot former Coast Guard boat the Slavits have been keeping at the city docks behind the Tap Restaurant. They use the boat to provide free river tours to the public.
Moroz said he then cancelled his request with the boat towing company.
Tim Slavit said he and his sons were out for a ride on the river Sunday evening. As they approached the Basiliere Bridge, they noticed navigation lights on the river just upstream from the bridge.
Slavit's sons boarded the stranded boat and tied it to their boat, which Slavit said is fully equipped for rescue and assist operations.
"We towed 'on the hip' so we had full control and I have bumpers so his boat didn't get damaged,'" Slavit said.
Moroz said he was on the river testing the engine on his boat because it had been acting erratically lately. After passing by the Crescent Yacht Club, the boat was running so poorly that he turned around and was headed home. It was about 10 p.m.
On board was his girlfriend, Mary Neitzel, and her son Ronald Neitzel, 14.
"By the time I made it past the bridge it just died," said Moroz, 55, who is a tech support specialist.
Moroz said he didn't realize it was Tim Slavit who was pulling up alongside him until Slavit handed him his business card.
"That's when I recognized the name," said Moroz, who bought the used Sea Ray last year and has taken it out on the river numerous times.
"Last year I wiped out a propeller as I was too far to the right returning to Haverhill," he said. "There were no markers, but there are this year, thanks to the Slavits."
Tim Slavit recently placed several buoys as channel markers in the river to guide boaters near downtown.
Moroz said with his boat tied to Slavit's boat, Slavit steered them under the train bridge and continued upriver to within about a quarter of a mile of Moroz's dock.
"The water was too shallow so I walked my boat back," Moroz said. "Tim came by my house afterwards to check on us and I thanked him for helping us. He's a great guy and refused to take any money. He's like a guardian angel for boaters."
Haverhill's assistant harbormaster from 1981 to 1996, Tim Slavit said he was involved in more than 100 operations rescuing and helping boaters with his late father, the legendary William "Captain Red" Slavit, Haverhill's long time harbormaster.