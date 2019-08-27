For many students throughout the area, Tuesday marked the first day of the new school year.
Opening day went nicely in Haverhill from an operational standpoint, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said.
"Class sizes were on target, free breakfast and lunch went smoothly, and teachers and students were smiling and ready to get back to school," she said.
At Silver Hill Elementary School, Principal Mary Ellen Lucas, along with a cadre of teachers, escorted children directly from the cars they arrived in. For the first time, people dropping children off were instructed to line up along the main driveway instead of clogging up the loop in front of the building. A police officer helped direct traffic.
"People seem to like what we're doing as it avoids children crossing the loop where cars used to be allowed to stop, and also avoids school bus backups," Lucas said.
She said she plans to continue providing children with escorts to help improve the flow of traffic and for their safety.
Some children were driven to school, some took a bus, and others walked.
"She's excited to see all her friends and meet her teacher," parent Jackie Semrau said about her daughter Eva, 8, who is entering third grade. "And we're excited to meet our new principal."
Lucas previously served as an assistant principal at the Consentino School, which is next door to Silver Hill.
Staff members stationed in front of the school directed children to where their teachers were forming lines.
"I'm excited to find out who my teacher is," said Ariel Nkemateh, 9, who is entering grade four.
Ariel arrived with his brother, Ethan, 8, who is entering grade three, and their mother, Lilian Nkemateh, who also brought along her daughter Kaylen, 3.
"Everyone is excited to be returning to school," Lilian Nkemateh said.
Grade three teacher Richard Rittenour smiled as he greeted students.
"We're going to keep it simple today by reading a few stories and coloring a few pictures," he said. "We want to ease children into the new school year and ensure they feel safe and comfortable."
Between 9:05 and 9:11 a.m., school buses continued to arrive at Silver Hill, which officially began its day at 9 a.m.
Most of the buses were toting just a handful of children.
"They are running a little late today, which may have caused some parents to bring their children to school, although many parents do like to drop off their children on their first day," Lucas said.
Marotta said there were some busing glitches due to a change in companies from Coppola Bus to North Reading Transportation.
"As we expected based on parent feedback to the revised routes, there have been some issues and we have been fielding calls and addressing the issues as they arise," she said. "We are adding stops for safety as needed and we are moving the bus pickup times for middle school 15 minutes earlier, starting tomorrow (Wednesday)."
Marotta said parents were to be notified of the changes.
"We are aware transportation is an issue and we are committed to working with North Reading Transportation and families to fix it," she said.
Next door at the Consentino School, Principal John Mele said he had a very smooth and uneventful opening day.
"We have about 150 fewer children than last year through redistricting, which allows us to have lower class sizes this year and that's good for everyone," he said. "We kept ahead of things and made sure that when children registered, we had schedules for them."
In New Hampshire, students in many school districts also hit the books — and computers — Tuesday.
In Derry, all fifth-graders will now have their own Chromebooks to use, part of the district's initiative to support bringing them into 21st-Century learning.
That includes fifth-grader Jaiden Mustone, 10, who started his new year at Grinnell Elementary School in Derry. He noted several things he enjoyed about being back in school, besides the new technology.
"I really like the playground and the food," Jaiden said.
Grinnell Principal Mary Hill, along with Assistant Principal Melissa Lantz, welcomed the school's first-graders and read books to classes, then discussed the importance of making connections as a classroom family.
School office staff member Tamara Lampes said students were happy to be back and were ready to do it all again the next day.
To gear up and celebrate the new school year, Derry honored its incoming teachers and staff with the annual rally at Pinkerton Academy last Friday afternoon. Teachers, administrators and staff in the district's seven schools gathered to celebrate the new year and pay tribute to those in the district doing great things.
At Pinkerton Academy, a regional high school, classes started for the 3,000-plus students, too.
Pinkerton showed off some changes for the new year, including the move of the main office from the Shepard Building to the Bradford V. Ek Science Building.
Londonderry students also had their first day, with principals greeting students climbing off the buses at the buildings' entrances.
A video was posted on the school district's page showing Londonderry dining services staff members dancing to welcome students back, with several dressed as a carton of milk or a slice of pizza.
Lancer Nation was off to a good start at the high school.
Assistant Principal Katie Sullivan said teachers and staff were happy to see the students back in the hallways.
"The best part of today was the energy and excitement you felt from all the students as they found their way around campus," Sullivan said. "Lancer Nation is back and we are looking to a fun-filled year with every one of our students."