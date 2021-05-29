Andover — The town will not hold its annual Memorial Day parade. Instead, Veterans Services is hosting a flag ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery at noon on Monday.
Haverhill — The city will not hold a Memorial Day parade this year. Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago said although COVID-19 guidelines were to be lifted May 29, there wasn't enough time to coordinate a parade. The Haverhill Police Relief Association will join the Haverhill Police Department to pay tribute to the department's fallen officers during a ceremony with brief remarks Monday at 9 a.m. outside the police station on Bailey Boulevard station. The ceremony will be attended by interim Chief Anthony Haugh and Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty.
Lawrence — At the direction of Mayor Kendrys Vasquez, city employees, members of the Police Department, Veterans Services Officer Jaime Melendez and other volunteers installed 776 flags along Campagnone Common in the days leading up to Memorial Day.
Methuen — The American Legion will hold a ceremony at Walnut Grove Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day. The VFW will hold an event at Elmwood Cemetery at noon.
North Andover — There will be a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day at Ridgewood Cemetery. Anyone who cannot attend the ceremony can view it later It will be recorded and streamed at 7 p.m. the same day on the North Andover GoveCam Channel 8, or 26 for Verizon customers.
Londonderry — American Legion Post 27, in conjunction with the town of Londonderry, hosts a parade Memorial Day at 11 a.m. beginning at Londonderry High and heading down Mammoth Road to Holy Cross Cemetery, where a wreath will be laid on the grave of Pvt. First Class Verne Greely, a Marine killed in Vietnam in 1967. The parade will then move to the Town Common for a ceremony to honor all those who died serving the nation. All veterans are invited to march and those participating should gather at the traffic light on Robert Lincoln Way by 10:45 a.m.
After the ceremony, there will be an open house and cookout at American Legion Post 27 on Sargent Road.
Plaistow — A Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. Monday at Pollard School. Participants will march to the Elm Street Cemetery for a short service. Everyone will march back to Town Hall for a speaking ceremony at Veteran's Memorial Park, to the right of Town Hall. Everyone is welcome.
Windham — A parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Memorial Day from Center School, moving down Lowell Road to Cobbetts Pond Road, left onto Ministerial Road, then on to a ceremony for honors and tributes. The parade will include the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums, along with 1st New Hampshire Regiment, JROTC, Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, Kids in Service Club, Windham Actors Guild, Friends of the Library of Windham, and various vehicles and other marching groups.