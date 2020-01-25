HAVERHILL — Locals gathered on a cool, gray day for First Church of Christ Bradford’s 15th annual Souper Bowl of Caring
More than 15 different homemade soups were available at the Saturday event, where participants enjoyed an evening of fellowship and raised money to fight hunger in the community.
Proceeds will help sponsor community meals and aid organizations like Pregnancy Care Center, Veterans Northeast Outreach, Common Ground Ministries, Open Hearts Ministries and the Sacred Hearts food pantry.
First Church of Christ is at 10 Church St., across from the Bradford Common.