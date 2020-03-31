HAVERHILL — As many as 400 employees could be headed back to work at the city's Brooks Brothers manufacturer Southwick to start producing fabric masks to aid in the coronavirus fight, Mayor James Fiorentini said Monday.
The Haverhill factory joins Brooks Brothers locations in New York and North Carolina transitioning from making high-end apparel to produce masks for nursing homes and local healthcare facilities.
“It's going to put up to 400 local residents back to work and we're thrilled about that,” Fiorentini said. “These are good jobs: union jobs with benefits.”
Brooks Brothers Chief Executive Officer Claudio Del Vecchio said the company plans to produce up to 150,000 masks daily at their factories and eventually begin making protective gowns for medical personnel.
“We consider this a duty, and part of our DNA at Brooks Brothers," Del Vecchio said in a statement Monday. “These are challenging times that impact us all. We are deeply grateful to the medical personnel at the frontlines who are fighting the pandemic, and we are honored to do our part and join our peers in retail to provide protective masks that our health care system critically needs.”
Fiorentini said he is unsure of how many of Southwick's furloughed employees will reclaim their jobs, but said the company is working to bring as many as possible back while “strictly adhering” to social distancing guidelines.
All employees returning to work are doing so after a precautionary two-week self-quarantine, the company said.
The mayor continues to work with Southwick's Haverhill-based Chief Financial Officer May Tan, Congresswoman Lori Trahan, and representatives from both Gov. Charlie Baker's office and the Massachusetts Technology Council to certify the company to start producing N95 masks that can be distributed to hospitals for use by medical personnel.
According to Fiorentini, the city has agreed to loan Southwick Community Block Development Grant program money to assist with retooling and federally-certifying machines for medical device production.
“We're continuing to work with them to see if we can get them certified,” he said.
Groups interested in obtaining cloth masks from Southwick are asked to contact the factory, located in the city's Broadway Business Park, directly.