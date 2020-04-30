HAVERHILL — Becky Will was cleaning out her parents’ home last August after her father died when a huge hardbound book turned up under the bed.
“What's this?“ she thought, after her brother hauled it downstairs in the Haverhill home on Groveland Street.
She lifted the fragile cover and saw the century-old pages of the Evening Tribune (Lawrence) from Aug. 22 to Dec. 31, 1901.
Major news stories had been bookmarked, likely by her mom, who had an abiding interest in history.
Will, who lives in Haverhill with her family, wanted a home for the news relic and found a taker. This week she'll deliver it to Frank Romano, president of The Museum of Printing in Haverhill, 15 Thornton Ave.
Will doesn’t know how the book came into her parents’ possession. Maybe it was going to be tossed at work and they rescued it from the trash.
Wayne and Barbara Allen had made their living delivering The Eagle-Tribune until about seven years ago when her mom died of cancer.
They did the delivery work for more than 20 years and had some 100 customers, mostly in North Andover in the Winter Street area.
During summers, the Allens would take their kids with them on the route, at least when the children were younger.
Becky remembers stepping out of the car on roller skates and delivering papers the length of a street.
Everyone had a job in the family’s traveling assembly line, including bagging and banding the papers.
Her mom, Barbara, died in 2013 right around the time she and her husband had planned to retire.
People in the newspaper’s Circulation Department remember the Allens fondly and recall their unflagging work ethic.
Wayne wore cowboy hats and big belt buckles.
Barbara continued working after she got cancer and right through when she was receiving chemo treatments.
She sometimes brought their dog, Oreo, a King Charles Cavalier Cocker Spaniel mix, for company on the route
Steve Traverso, who works in the Circulation Department, remembers the Allens well. They were nice people who were devoted to their customers, he said.
They delivered their papers early, usually were done with their routes by 8 or 9 in the morning.
After Barbara Allen died the family continued to deliver their papers, glad to continue an activity that kept them busy and was something that they had once done together.
Will hated the idea of tossing the vintage book. She feels good knowing it will be preserved for the future.
The book is history, and it’s a history with a connection to her family.