METHUEN — Residents are invited to offer feedback on the city’s trash, recycling and leaf pickup program, along with thoughts on the transfer station during a special meeting of the city council Thursday, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m. before the regularly scheduled council meeting at 7 p.m.
The Trash Committee will also offer a report on related issues before the council and the mayor will have an open discussion.
The meeting takes place in the Great Hall of the Searles Building at City Hall, 41 Pleasant St. All are welcome.
Chat with a friendly robot and have your questions answered
HAVERHILL — Visit Northern Essex Community College’s homepage, www.necc.mass.edu, and you’ll be greeted by a friendly robot.
Nicknamed “Squire,” a nod to the NECC Knights mascot, the new addition to the site is designed to answer common questions that prospective and current students might have about enrollment, admissions, financial aid, academic placement, testing, IT services, and more.
In just a few months of use, it has already engaged in over 2,300 conversations, averaging hundreds on certain peak weekdays.
Audrey Ellis, director of institutional effectiveness for NECC, said this round-the-clock support service is particularly important for students whose busy work schedules don’t allow them to seek guidance from staff and faculty during normal hours of operation.
Squire is always learning and adapting. Since its launch, the chatbot has been customized to communicate effectively in both English and Spanish, and its vocabulary continues to evolve with every new conversation, Ellis said.
Help make a child smile this Christmas
METHUEN — The nonprofit Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley is searching for Santa’s helpers to support its annual Christmas party. Santa’s helpers are volunteers who are anonymously matched up with foster children and purchase age-appropriate toys and clothing for them so that the children have a personalized set of gifts under the tree. The volunteers also assist with Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley’s annual Christmas party, scheduled for early December.
To sign up, or for more information, call 978-771-2150.
Veterans breakfast program planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber will host a free veterans recognition breakfast program Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Salvatore’s Restaurant at the Riverwalk in Lawrence.
The program will feature a panel discussion as well as the presentation of the U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo Memorial Award to a veteran whose business continues to go above and beyond to help those in need.
Register online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”
Leaving the Streets Ministry giving away Thanksgiving dinners
HAVERHILL — Jesus and Wanda Ruiz of Leaving the Streets Ministry in Lafayette Square are hosting a giveaway of Thanksgiving meals with turkeys on a first come, first served basis on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon while supplies last. Baskets will be issued at 117 Lafayette Square in Haverhill. Residents with questions may call 978-478-6828 or email leavingthestreetsministry@gmail.com.
Can you help in this search?
HAVERHILL — Bethany Burtch of Austin, Texas, a recent graduate of the University of Texas, is interning at the U.S. Embassy in Cairo and is helping to research William Sydney Thayer of Haverhill, a former U.S. Consul General.
According to Burtch, Thayer was born April 15, 1829 in Haverhill to Abijah Wyman Thayer and Susanna Bradley. He was the brother of Sarah Smith Thayer, James Bradley Thayer and Susan B. Alexander.
Thayer graduated from Harvard University in 1850, and served as a journalist for the Evening Post in New York.
In 1861, he was appointed by President Abraham Lincoln as U.S. Consul General to Egypt and served in Alexandria until his death in 1864 of sickness, providing invaluable services to American citizens abroad and playing a key role in securing cotton for the Union during the Civil War.
If you have any information about Thayer or any of his living relatives, please contact Bethany at bethanyburtch@gmail.com.
Central Catholic’s Channen named National Merit semifinalist
METHUEN — Central Catholic senior Zachary Channen has been named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist, his school announced. The honor is bestowed on less than one-half of one percent of high school seniors, as only 16,000 students are named as semifinalists.
“The entire Central Catholic community is incredibly proud of Zachary’s impressive accomplishments,” Central Principal Doreen Keller said of Channen’s recognition. “He truly embodies the mission and spirit of CCHS, and we know he will continue to do great things in the future.”
A tennis player who is involved in the math club, Channen also tutors and mentors students at Lawrence Catholic Academy. He plans to major in business administration in college and is considering schools including Northeastern, Boston College and Boston University.