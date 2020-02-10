HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber will host a speed networking event Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Elks Club, 24 Summer St.
Speed networking, like speed dating, increases the number of new contacts a person can meet face to face in a short time.
Submit your business card to win a complimentary Chamber email blast, a professional head shot by the Foto Factory and a business starter kit from Alpha E Consulting.
This event is open to all businesses, both Chamber members and non-members. To register or for more information, contact Melissa Seavey at 978-373-5663 or email melissa@haverhillchamber.com. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.
Public speaking coach to host program
ATKINSON — Linda Ugelow will teach techniques and methods for speaking confidently in every situation Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave.
Learn tips and tricks to feel more confident, relaxed, and natural in public speaking. The program is free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Ugelow, a TV host, speaker, and movement specialist, coaches entrepreneurs and professionals on how to master the inner game of being seen and heard without the nerves, as well as polishing their presence and delivery for speaking on stage or camera.
With a degree in psychology and a masters in expressive therapies, she’s been helping people get comfortable in their skin for decades.
Vargas named Public Advocate of the Year
HAVERHILL — The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, honored State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, with its House of Representatives Public Advocate of the Year Award for his support as a co-sponsor of the Breakfast After the Bell legislation.
The award recognizes public officials who have shown a strong commitment to the provision and protection of emergency food assistance food policy in the state and ensuring those struggling with hunger have enough to eat every day.
The Breakfast After the Bell bill will require all high-poverty K-12 public schools to offer breakfast after the instructional day begins. Expanding the window for school breakfast would increase food access and decrease food insecurity for approximately 150,000 children across the state.
The Public Advocate of the Year Awards were presented at GBFB’s Partner Appreciation Day event Jan. 24.
For more information, visit online at GBFB.org or call 617-427-5200.
Early voting in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — Early voting for the Presidential Primary runs from Monday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 28, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in the basement (formerly the RMV location) of City Hall, 4 Summer St.
Extended hours for early voting on Wednesday, Feb. 26, are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., to allow for voting in the evening.
You need to be a registered voter in Haverhill to vote early and the deadline to register to vote for this election is Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. The City Clerk’s office will be open only for voter registration that evening. No reason is required to vote early. Once you have voted, your ballot will be secured in a locked vault and delivered to your regular polling location on election day to be counted.
You can check your voter status online at sec.state.ma.us. If you are an inactive voter, you will need to provide ID/proof of residence at the time of your vote. Your status can also be checked online.
For more information, call the city clerk's office at 978-374-2312 or email Elections Administrator Jim Blatchford at jblatchford@cityofhaverhill.com.