HAVERHILL — The city's brush and leaf dump saw huge crowds after it opened last week but that demand has eased, so starting next week
appointments will no longer be required.
Mayor James Fiorentini said 450 people made appointments last week by going to a city website — the first time the dump was open this year. It was closed previously to prevent the possibility of spreading the coronavirus among residents and city workers. The closure left residents with nowhere to dump yard waste as they did spring cleaning.
Fiorentini said workers at the Highway Department yard where the dump is located feel the crowds can now be managed without residents having to schedule visits, so appointments will no longer be required as of Monday.
"We feel that it's working out very well," Fiorentini said of the flow of traffic at the composting dump.
Public Works Director Michael Stankovich said the appointment system at the dump accomplished "flattening of the demand curve” for residents who come to the center, but large crowds are expected Saturday of this week and possibly the following Saturday. Appointments are still required through Saturday of this week.
"For the next few Saturdays, we’ll most likely have a detail officer on site to assist with traffic control," Stankovich said.
Visitors to the dump, where leaves and brush are composted after they are dumped by residents, must remain socially distant. The center also includes a recycling area for paper products, glass, metals, plastics and some appliances.
As of May 4, the composting and recycling center at the Highway Department yard, 500 Primrose St., began operating five and a half days a week. Residents entering the yard must wear face coverings. Entry is limited to 10 vehicles at a time and activities are monitored.
To dispose of yard waste, residents must make appointments at haverhillrecycle.org until the end of this week.
Everyone using the center must buy yard waste passes and appliance disposal fees online. There are no hand-to-hand transactions at the center.
Passes cost $9 for one day and $45 for the year. The annual cost for senior citizens is $30.
"One other change we plan to make is to eliminate the credit card fee for paying online," Fiorentini said. "We'll be calling the credit card company to see if we can absorb the fee. If we're requiring people to pay online, then we should make it as inexpensive as possible."
Brush is accepted at the composting dump. The recycling area accepts a variety of items including cardboard, metals, appliances, mercury products, batteries, tires, TVs and propane tanks. All leaf bags must be emptied by residents. Brush must be no longer than 4 feet, and no bigger than 6 inches in diameter.
For more information, visit online at haverhillrecycle.org. Anyone with questions should call 311 or the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.