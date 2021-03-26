HAVERHILL — Trustees of Tattersall Farm at 542 North Broadway will hold a spring nature walk with naturalist Roland Boutwell on Sunday, April 25, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The walk will focus on the identification of spring wildflowers and of other plants that will eventually bloom.
Masks must be worn at all times and group size will be limited on first-come, first-served basis according to state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will meet at 2 p.m. at Tattersall Farm in the parking lot. Waterproof boots are suggested. This is a free, educational community event, however, donations of $10 are appreciated.
Tattersall Farm was owned and operated by the Tattersall Family for a substantial part of the 20th century. The surviving family member, Mary Alice, died in 1999. In her will, she entrusted her family's 150 acres to the city for passive recreation, imposing specific conservation and open space preservation restrictions so the farm would be maintained in as close to its present state as possible.
More information is available at https://tattersallfarm.weebly.com.
Lawrence group improves Marriner Building
LAWRENCE — Changes are coming to the unoccupied Marriner Building, a former mill space in Lawrence being renovated into apartments and commercial spaces by Lawrence Community Works.
The organization recently received a $135,000 grant from MassDevelopment to remediate and improve the sprinkler system so commercial tenants can occupy the building.
This is on top of the $250,000 the organization received in grant money to begin necessary building code improvements.
Church collects thousands of cans of tuna
ANDOVER — Faith Lutheran Church in Andover had a challenge to collect 2021 cans of tuna for the Bread & Roses and Lazarus House food pantries.
A small can of tuna contains an average of 30 grams of protein, so it’s one of the most sought-after items by food banks because it has a long shelf life, is nutritious and provides a great base for healthy meals.
In total, the congregation surpassed its goal and donated more than 2,500 cans of tuna.
Andover gets grant to preserve historic documents
ANDOVER — Andover’s Northeast Document Conservation Center received a $35,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency, through its Cultural Investment Portfolio program.
The grant will help the center continue to provide training, conservation treatment, digitization, audio preservation and free resources to cultural organizations such as historical societies, libraries, museums, and archives across the state and beyond. The center's conservation labs have treated some of the country’s most significant paper, book and photograph collections, and you can read stories about some of those projects on the “NEDCC Stories” website at nedcc.org/stories.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council has a budget of $15.7 million, which includes $14 million from the state and federal government to promote excellence, education, access and diversity in the arts, humanities and sciences, to improve the quality of life for all Massachusetts residents and contribute to the vitality of our communities and economy.
Groups team up to provide kids' books
HAVERHILL — In its efforts to have every Haverhill child reading by third grade, the Haverhill Promise Ruth's House organizations have joined forces.
Their goal is to reach more children in more places in the community and with fewer barriers.
Both groups are providing a large number of books for children, a dependable volunteer base and a desire to help more Haverhill children discover the joy of reading. The partnership is developing a smart system for the donation and re-distribution of gently used books, whether through Little Free Libraries, the Ruth's House Thrift Shop or pop-up projects like the Haverhill Promise and Haverhill public schools summer bookmobile.
At Ruth's House, the Kids Reading Club invites children 12 and younger to earn a $5 gift card to the store by reading five books each month.
By teaming up and sharing resources, Haverhill Promise is confident that every child who wants books will have access to them and be on their way to reading by third grade.