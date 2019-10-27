HAVERHILL — What started as a possible dream for a cleaner downtown became a reality under Lisa Marzilli's vision and energy.
Running the city's farmers' market with her husband, Jeff Grassie, Marzilli saw a number of things that needed to be cleaned up to make the downtown more appealing and welcoming.
"When we were downtown, we saw some places that needed some attention," Marzilli, the vice president of Team Haverhill recalled. "That's how it started. Getting ready for the farmers' market we saw some beds that needed weeding, and mulching, faded fire hydrants, things like that."
Walking the surrounding streets, Marzilli and some volunteers compiled a list that grew to 60 items on a spreadsheet. Once they started cleaning, the community noticed and got involved. After four-and-a-half months, they cleaned twice what the initial list contained.
"It got infectious after a while," Marzilli said. "People were even doing things without me. It's amazing how nice something looks with a coat of paint ... it looks so much nicer."
Partnering with the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Marzilli and crew received a lot of paint and supplies that went towards the 21 hydrants getting freshly painted. Future maintenance will be supported through an adopt a hydrant program that arose from Team Haverhill's grassroots efforts.
Where there's a fire hydrant, you're likely to find a red call box nearby. Marzilli and crew gave new life to those with some red paint, including the raised white lettering.
Before presenting their results to the City Council last week, Team Haverhill's cleaning and greening had addressed 120 tasks, including trash removal, cleaning trash cans, painting poles and parking bollards and removing scrub brush to show off veterans monuments at the post office.
"I wish I had Eagle Scout badges to give you," praised Councilor William Macek. "This is the equivalent of multiple Eagle Scout projects. Keep up the good work."
Some volunteers' companies matched funds that helped Team Haverhill buy sandpaper and paint. Marzilli estimated the team spent under $500 to accomplish its goals.
"I wanted something that would make a more immediate impact downtown and not have to be coordinated too much," Marzilli said of her initial plan. "Something fast and quick and that kids could also do. It gave the community members a chance to participate."
In some cases, a family would paint a few hydrants in one day while another might weed a flower bed. "The supplies were really affordable and it was more about the labor," Marzilli said. "A lot of it was easy stuff, but it was needed stuff, too."
Walkability was a topic that needed some city assistance as Marzilli showed pictures of broken bricks at a Merrimack Street curb that had asphalt over them.
"I understand this is not permanent and only temporary," Marzilli said, "but brickwork fixes are another opportunity to improve the walkability of the downtown."
"I think it's embarrassing that the city has fallen behind on the repairs that you have made," Macek said.
Councilor Tom Sullivan agreed that the brickwork needs to be fixed, but given winter's approach, it might not be fixed until spring.
Dog owners that don't clean up after their pets negatively affected walkability, Marzilli added.
Police are aware owners aren't picking up after their pooches, Sullivan said, and have been sending the Animal Control Officer downtown when most owners walk their dogs to educate them that sidewalks are not bathrooms.
"We've had a tough time finding a dog park," Sullivan said. "Dog waste bags would go a long way to solve the problem. We'll continue to work on it."
One of the greatest finds was partially hidden in front of the post office.
"While we were at the post office, we discovered two monuments that were obscured by greenery," Marzilli said, while narrating her PowerPoint report on a monitor. "We didn't know there were monuments, and now it's visible."
Although groups are contacting Marzilli to partner and continue Team Haverhill's cleaning and greening effort, there are downtown partners that need to join in.
"We are only one piece," Marzilli said. "The city and businesses owners are needed as partners to make the downtown great."
Although the fall chill is in the air, Marzilli is already focused on next spring's efforts with a burgeoning future spreadsheet.
"Thinking of next spring, I'd like to meet with an urban landscaper and help with garden bed design and people coming to partner with the future things," Marzilli said. "Next year I'd like to do more planting, which is more expensive. There will be more greening come spring.
"We can't own it all ourselves. If we had partners that they can own it once it's done and we can keep moving on."
Team Haverhill's accomplishments by the numbers:
-Repainted 21 fire hydrants
-Repainted 6 fire alarm call boxes
-Repainted 19 different poles or parking bollards
-Repainted 3 handrails at Goeke parking lot
-Cleaned 16 trash cans
-Picked up 20 bags of litter on Washington Street
-Weeded and mulched 5 beds
-Planted 35 new plants
-Removed scrub plants that overgrew 2 veterans monuments at the post office