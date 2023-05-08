HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in Haverhill recently held its second Digital Equity Challenge pitch contest, awarding $10,000 in cash prizes to startups and nonprofits for projects that create digital access and improve digital literacy in Essex County.
The top prize went to Computers 4 People, a startup nonprofit organization founded by Dylan Zajac, a Babson College sophomore. Computers 4 People takes outdated or discarded computers, refurbishes them, and donates them back to individuals who do not have a computer. The organization will use the $5,000 first place prize to expand into Essex County.
“I would not be where I am today without having access to a laptop,” Zajac said. “I want to give that same opportunity to tens of thousands of people.”
The contest was created by the iHub in collaboration Essex County Community Foundation and their Digital Equity Initiative. ECCF has been working collaboratively across Essex County investing in people and projects that advance digital equity.
“At UMass Lowell and the Innovation Hub we help foster ideas and support entrepreneurs as they launch and grow their businesses,” said Stephanie Guyotte, iHub Haverhill associate director. “It was a natural fit to create this challenge – this effort is about using entrepreneurial thinking to develop innovative solutions to this county-wide issue.”
Haverhill Promise, an early literacy program to help students achieve grade-level reading proficiency, won the second-place prize of $3,000. Executive Director Jessica Kallin said Haverhill Promise was seeking funding to launch an evidence-based digital literacy program for preschool aged youth in Haverhill.
The third-place prize of $1,000 went to the Lawrence Public Library to support a laptop and Wifi hotspot loaner program. Janelle Abreu, library director, said that while the library has been offering loaner laptops, without including a hotspot for WiFi, the residents of the community are not getting the fully digital access they need.
“Our library can be vital in promoting literacy, education, and community engagement, particularly for individuals and groups who may face barriers to accessing these resources elsewhere,” Abreu said.
Finally, the audience awarded the fan favorite prize of $1,000 to See Yourself Health, a startup in Beverly that has created the Hope App, a digital tool that support patients with diabetes.
The event’s judges were Mia Crabbe, chief people officer for Tech Goes Home; Jonathan Dowst, CEO of Pentucket Bank; Jess Vilas Novas, CEO of JVN Management Solutions, and Susu Wong, CEO of Tomo360.
Additional partners in the event were UMass Lowell’s Rist DifferenceMaker Institute and EforAll Merrimack Valley. The event was sponsored by Pentucket Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.