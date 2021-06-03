HAVERHILL — A Massachusetts Department of Public Health Field Team is working in Haverhill to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination.
The state’s Vaccine Equity Initiative reaches priority populations across the state, with a focus on 20 cities and towns, including Haverhill, which have been most heavily impacted by COVID-19.
Trained canvassers who are Haverhill residents are working with local businesses and going door-to-door to answer questions and hand out information about getting the vaccine.
Canvassers are wearing "Trust the Facts" and "Get the Vax" hats and T-shirts. They are wearing ID badges also.
This focused grassroots outreach strategy is the product of a collaboration between DPH and Archipelago Strategies Group and Health Care for All. It is just one component of DPH's larger Vaccine Equity Initiative.
For more information, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-vaccine-equity-initiative-focused-grassroots-outreach.
Networking mixer at the Spicket River Brewery
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking mixer Monday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. on the patio at the Spicket River Brewery, 56 Island St.
Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available, and there will be a business card drawing for door prizes.
Pre-register and bring a potential new member for free. When they join, you get a free $50 restaurant card courtesy of the chamber.
The cost to attend is $10 for members and $20 for future members.
Please wear a mask when entering and exiting the facility. Attendance is limited, so register today at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900. All COVID-19 re-opening guidelines will be followed.
Half price thrift sale is Saturday
HAVERHILL — Ruth's House in Lafayette Square is holding a half-price sale Saturday, June, 5.
All of the following items will be half price: pillows, bedding, blankets, towels, linens, napkins, tablecloths, curtains and rods, sleeping bags and luggage.
Also, an anonymous donor is gifting Ruth's House gently used suits to be gifted to veterans, free of charge, including alterations.
Ruth's House is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. Visit online at www.ruthshouse.org or call 978-521-5575.
A.W. Chesterton holds free vaccine clinic
GROVELAND — A.W. Chesterton Company at 860 Salem St. in Groveland will host an on-site public vaccination clinic Monday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is requested at https://curative.com/sites/29178. This clinic is offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.