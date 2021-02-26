A state agency that investigates abuse of public money will probe the Clean River Project's finances and has the power to recommend criminal charges be brought.
The Inspector General's Office will review Clean River's spending because the state auditor requested a review. The probe was set in motion when state Sen. Diana DiZoglio said she received complaints about misspending of grants and other government money by the Methuen-based group.
In recent years the Clean River project has removed tons of debris from the Merrimack River in Methuen, Haverhill and other valley communities.
DiZoglio asked the state auditor to review the nonprofit group, and the auditor escalated the matter to the inspector general.
The Inspector General's Office investigates fraud and abuse of public money and public property, according to its website. It investigates communities, organizations and individuals that receive public money or use public property, and then recommends ways to prevent future fraud and abuse.
The Inspector General's Office also reports suspected criminal activity to authorities such as the attorney general and U.S. attorney for possible prosecution.
Clean River leader Rocky Morrison says politics is behind the action against his group. He recently complained that a bill signed by Gov. Charlie Baker lacks sufficient penalties, such as fines, against sewage discharges into the river by treatment plants.
Morrison said he welcomes an audit of his group's financial records. He said he plans to send a letter to DiZoglio, the state auditor and the inspector general offering to help resolve their concerns. He said he wants to assure state officials and the public that the Clean River Project is accountable to its contributors, volunteers, the public and government regulators.
"We try to run this organization as an open book, including but not limited to filing annual disclosures to the Attorney General's Office and being subject to internal audit and review at least once a year," Morrison said.
Last week, DiZoglio asked the state auditor's office to review Clean River's finances because of complaints she received. In a letter sent to DiZoglio on Monday, State Auditor Suzanne Bump said she was referring the matter to the Inspector General's Office.
"Thank you for your recent letters concerning allegations of impropriety by the Clean River Project located in Methuen, Massachusetts," Bump wrote in her letter. "Given the nature of the allegations, my office will be formally referring the matter to the Office of the Inspector General."
An example of the Inspector General's Office being involved in a local matter is the recent probe of Methuen Police Department employee contracts.
A report issued in December by the Inspector General's Office noted that a "review of two Methuen Police Department contracts found a failure of leadership at all levels of city government. The contracts, approved in 2017 by then-Mayor Stephen Zanni and the Methuen City Council, included excessive raises for longtime Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon as well as the department’s sergeants, lieutenants and captains."
Complaints about the Clean River Project included comments from Haverhill resident Helen Sheehan, who formerly worked with the group. She told DiZoglio that Clean River used state grant money to buy a trailer for a site in Lowell where the group was doing a cleanup along the river. Sheehan complained Morrison used the trailer for personal reasons, including as a place to socialize with friends.
Morrison called the allegations "bogus." He said he uses the 24-foot mobile trailer he purchased in August 2018 for $2,950 with a state grant to store pop-up tents, office furniture, educational materials and equipment used during promotional events. He said the trailer also provides storage space for buckets of syringes he removed from the river last year and which are awaiting pickup for proper disposal.
To further explain his use of the trailer, Morrison recently posted a video tour on Clean River Project's Facebook page showing the trailer's contents. He said he invited DiZoglio and other state officials to tour the trailer in person.
DiZoglio said as long as the state's review shows no misspending, she will support giving $250,000 from the state to the Clean River Project for its work. The group has removed tons of debris from the Merrimack in Haverhill and other Valley communities in recent years, and is waiting on the state money to buy a special boat for river cleanups.
Morrison said his group plans to use the $250,000 — money scheduled to go Clean River from a state bond program several years ago — to buy a skimmer boat, allowing removal of debris from the surface of the river more safely than by hand.
Sheehan said she was a volunteer office manager at the Clean River Project for two years. She said besides misspending, her complaints involve how Morrison treats other people when he is seeking support for river cleanup projects.
"I left (the organization) because of a constant barrage of bullying and unprofessionalism to a degree unheard of," she said. "I love what they do (river cleanups) and was proud at first to be involved in the effort."
Morrison said he has to be aggressive with mayors and town managers when seeking support for his group because communities along the river must take responsibility for keeping it clean.
As a followup to Morrison's initial Facebook post critical of the bill requiring public notification about sewage released into the river, another post from Morrison said he is thankful for legislators who are working to keep the Merrimack clean.
"Sometimes I can be rough around the edges and I want to apologize to Diana DiZoglio and the Watersheds (Merrimack River Watershed Council) for being too rough," he said. "But it seems like they don't like me getting in the way, and the more I speak out the worse it gets for me."