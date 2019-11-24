STOW, Mass. — Firefighters are busier on Thanksgiving Day than any other day of the year because this holiday has the most home fires, and the majority are cooking fires, said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.
“As your families gather to celebrate this holiday, keep everyone safe. Start by making sure you have working smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms," Ostroskey said.
Cooking activities have been the cause of 87% of the 651 Thanksgiving Day fires in Massachusetts over the last five years.
He offered the following cooking safety tips:
· Check to make sure your oven is empty before turning it on.
· Wear short or tight-fitting sleeves when cooking.
· Turn pot handles inward over the stove.
· Remember to “stand by your pan" and stay in the kitchen when boiling, frying or broiling.
· Use a timer when baking or roasting and never leave the house with the oven running.
· The best way to respond to a stovetop fire is to “put a lid on it” and turn off the heat.
· The best way to respond to an oven or broiler fire is to keep the oven doors closed and turn off the heat.
· If the fire is not quickly snuffed out, leave the house and call 911 from outside.
Also, the National Fire Protection Association discourages the use of outdoor gas-fueled turkey fryers that immerse the turkey in hot oil. The NFPA states that home use of “turkey fryers that use cooking oil, as currently designed, are not suitable for safe use by even a well-informed and careful consumer.” This risk of an oil spill or the ignition of spilled oil is quite high. They recommend using new “oil-less” turkey fryers, according to Ostroskey.
Thanksgiving Day breakfast planned
HAVERHILL — The annual Haverhill Touchdown Club Thanksgiving Day breakfast will be held again this year at the Garibaldi Club at 86 Washington St. Breakfast is from 7 to 9 a.m. Members eat free and the club is asking for a $5 donation for others.
Landlords Guild meets Tuesday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Landlords Guild will meet Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roma Restaurant in Bradford. You do not have to be a member of the guild to attend this meeting. More information is available by emailing haverhillguild@gmail.com.
Women’s City Club to celebrate the holidays
HAVERHILL — A Yankee swap and caricatures created by a Boston artist will entertain members and guests of the Women’s City Club of Haverhill on Dec. 3. The club’s Christmas party begins at 1 p.m. in the lower level of Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
Sue Festa, owner of Boston Caricatures, will create sketches of 22 women for them to take home.
While she works, members and guests will hold a Yankee “sweet’’ swap. Participants are asked to bring a wrapped gift of up to $11, including candy, note cards, fancy soaps, napkins or gift cards.
A brief business meeting will be followed by refreshments and then the holiday activities. There will be time for socializing.
New members are always welcome. Women come from towns throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Membership applications are available at every meeting. Contact jmrkd43@earthlink.net for more information.
Talk on immigration past, present and future
HAVERHILL — Lowell Distinguished Professor Robert Forrant will discuss a century's worth of immigration history in the region's mill cities and present an engaging look at the past and future of immigration during a lecture on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at UMass Lowell's iHub, located on the third floor of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
This lecture, which is free and open to the public, is part of the iHub’s Cultural Speaker Series, which brings leading faculty and experts from the university's main campus to Haverhill for engaging lectures and presentations.
Massachusetts has a history of immigration dating back to the first settlement of newcomers, building colonies along the New England coast. Today, immigrants remain an integral part of diverse and thriving communities and make extensive contributions that benefit all. In the 19th century and early 20th century the top countries of origin for immigrants were in Southern and Eastern Europe. Top countries of origin today are China, the Dominican Republic, India, Brazil, and Haiti. Through a look at the immigration histories of Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell, we will spend an hour discussing ‘old’ and ‘new’ immigration and leave the discussion with a greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s rich immigration history.
This series is sponsored by Pentucket Bank. Visit uml.edu/ihub for more information and to register for this event.