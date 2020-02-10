HAVERHILL — The state's Department of Children and Families has received a report and is investigating the circumstances that led to the Friday death of a baby girl, a spokesperson for the agency said Monday.
According to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett, no foul play is suspected in the death of the little girl. An autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death, Kimball said.
Following a 911 call by the baby's mother, the child was transported by ambulance from Portland Street to Haverhill's Holy Family Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Haverhill police had no comment and referred all inquiries to the district attorney's office, which investigates all unexplained or unattended deaths.
An investigation does not signify criminal activity, Kimball said.