HAVERHILL — As residents sit at home day after day, enduring the coronavirus crisis and wondering what the future holds, they need reassurance from their local leaders.
So says Council President Melinda Barrett, who has arranged to have Haverhill's representatives in state government talk pubicly with city leaders Tuesday. They will share what is being done on the state level to help Haverhill and other communities deal with the pandemic and rebound after the crisis is over, Barrett said.
Local legislators plan to participate in Tuesday night's City Council meeting, which will be held remotely and be broadcast on local access television (HC Media Chanel 9).
Barrett said to provide updates on what's happening in the state Legislature during the crisis, she invited state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill; state Rep. Lenny Mirra, R-West Newbury; and state Rep. Christina Minicucci, D-North Andover, to participate.
Campbell said she hopes to discuss legislation that is expected to be signed by Gov. Charlie Baker. She said that legislation is designed to prevent the eviction of people from their homes during the crisis and prevent banks from foreclosing on people's mortgages.
"A number of people are currently under tremendous financial pressure as a sizable number have lost their jobs as a result of the virus and the shutdown," Campbell said. "There is also legislation to take the pressure off of landlords.
"It's helpful as these meetings are available to the public and it's important for council members to have this information so when citizens contact them for help on a number of fronts related to COVID-19, whether it be medical or financial, it's helpful for them to have as much information as possible so they can put people in touch with the right people," Campbell said.
Barrett said she wanted the legislators to be part of the meeting in hopes they can provide residents and the council insight into the impact the coronavirus shutdown is having on the state level, and the resulting impact it will have on communities such as Haverhill.
"I think it's always good to learn more as to where things stand at the state level," Barrett said. "This is a good point in this process to hear from them as the situation is in such flux."
Barrett said she hopes to learn more about budgetary issues at the state level as Haverhill continues to deal with the crisis.
"We hear there will be a budget crunch, which would have a direct impact on our city and other communities," Barrett said. "I'd also like to learn about where we stand in terms of PPEs for our front-line workers and our exit strategy from this coronavirus situation."
Vargas said that at a time of crisis, it’s important for constituents to see their government working collaboratively.
"We’ve been working closely with the City Council and the mayor to ensure that state and federal resources get to Haverhill residents," Vargas said. "During a crisis, transparency and frequent communication are key to reassuring residents."