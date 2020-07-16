HAVERHILL — The state is ordering Brooks Brothers, the parent company of the local Southwick clothing factory, to pay back $2.1 million in tax credits.
The company received the credits, or tax breaks, several years ago when Southwick moved to Haverhill. The breaks were given in exchange for the company's promise to create and retain jobs in the city.
Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy on July 7, no longer living up to its agreement to operate in Haverhill. The bankruptcy filing leaves the Southwick factory's 413 workers jobless and without severance pay. They have health care benefits only until the end of July.
Mayor James Fiorentini and elected state officials have said the company's treatment of the workers is unfair. Those officials have said they will fight for the workers' rights.
A letter sent Thursday by the state to the company said Brooks Brothers violated its Dec. 17, 2014, agreement to do business at 25 Computer Drive in Haverhill.
The letter says the state Economic Assistance Coordinating Council will fight to get the tax money from the company.
"The EACC will aggressively pursue every legal remedy to ensure the prompt repayment of all tax credits paid to or claimed by the company," the letter said.
State officials also plan to advise the mayor about the city's right to seek repayment of local tax incentives received by the company.
This week, more than 100 Southwick employees protested outside the Computer Drive factory, fighting for severance and other benefits they say the parent company is denying them. The Haverhill factory is set to close on July 20.
This is a developing story. Visit eagletribune.com for more details as they become available. Sunday's Eagle-Tribune will provide a full report.