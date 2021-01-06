AMESBURY — State Police say a Haverhill man faces charges after he drove 120 mph on Interstate 495 with a young boy in the car.
Patrick Cummings, 43, of Moore Street is being summonsed to Newburyport District Court on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, making an improper turn, and a marked lanes violation, State Police said.
Edward Jackman, the trooper who is summonsing Cummings to court, also notified the state Department of Children and Families after the traffic incident, according to a police report. A notification of this kind typically results in the agency investigating to determine if the child is safe in his living conditions.
According to the police report, Jackman was on patrol Sunday afternoon on I-495 south in Amesbury when he saw a Dodge Challenger driven by Cummings crossing lanes and weaving through heavy traffic around 3:45 p.m.
"The operator does not use turn signals and comes into close proximity of other motorists, nearly causing several collisions," Jackman wrote in the police report. Jackman clocked Cummings' speed around 120 mph, the report said.
Jackman said he approached the Challenger and ordered Cummings to pull over, according to the report.
Once the State Police cruiser and Cummings' car were parked in the breakdown lane just south of Exit 54, Jackman ordered Cummings to place his car keys on the roof of the vehicle so he could not drive away, the report said. The trooper then noticed a small boy in the car and learned that Cummings and the boy, who is 7, live at the same address, according to the report. No information on their relationship was available from police.
Jackman told Cummings to call another adult to care for the child, the report said. The boy's aunt arrived a few minutes later and drove him home, police said.
The police report said Cummings would later be summonsed to Newburyport District Court.