HAVERHILL — The state is investigating why a worker fell two stories from a ladder Tuesday morning on a job site at the West Meadow Hill condominium complex, officials said.
Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call for medical assistance at 9:42 a.m., according to police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty. The man was doing painting work on the property when he fell at Perkins Court, which is part of the condo complex off Broadway (Route 97).
The painter, a 35-year-old Roslindale resident, was conscious at the scene, Doherty said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was listed in stable condition at a Boston area hospital, where he was taken by helicopter, according to police.
The state Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.
Fire Chief William Laliberty said the man had multiple traumatic injuries and was treated at the condo complex before being taken by ambulance to the Haverhill High School field, where the medical helicopter landed to take him to the hospital.
At the high school, firefighters set up a landing zone for the helicopter and assisted Trinity EMS workers with other patient needs, Laliberty said.
Shortly after 10 a.m., Assistant School Superintendent Michael Pfifferling sent an email to let Haverhill public school families know about the helicopter's arrival so they would not be alarmed.
"This is to provide a medical evacuation for someone who is not a member of the Haverhill school community," Pfifferling said. "Haverhill High School is being used as a landing spot out of need/convenience. This is not for a Haverhill High School student or staff member."
The West Meadow housing development is a sprawling complex with hundreds of units. A phone message left with the condo association seeking its comment about the incident was not returned.