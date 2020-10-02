HAVERHILL — With the city now in the high-risk zone for COVID-19, residents are taking advantage of free testing provided by the state to slow the spread of the virus.
By testing as many people as possible, the city hopes to identify residents who are unaware they have the virus and then quarantine them so they don't spread the disease unknowingly. By identifying infected people, local health officials can then reach out to those people's contacts and quarantine them as well.
"In doing this, we can reduce the spread of COVID-19," said city Health Nurse Mary Connolly.
The first day of free walk-up and drive-up testing offered by the state in Haverhill was Wednesday. Connolly said it appeared that many people showed up for testing that day. She said one Facebook posting noted 200 or more people visited the site. The exact number is not yet available from the state.
The state's free COVID-19 testing with results within 24 to 48 hours is being provided at two sites in Haverhill.
Free testing is taking place at the Locke Street parking lot, next to 125 Winter St. now through Tuesday, Oct. 6. Testing will also be provided in the parking lot at 358 Washington St. in front of Somebody Cares food pantry from Oct. 7 through Oct. 14. Both sites will be open from 1 to 6 p.m., excluding Sundays.
Residents are being asked to provide their name, address and phone number so they can be contacted with the results, which should be available between 24 and 48 hours after testing. No insurance or ID card is needed.
"We're trying to ensure that people who have it can find out in a convenient and quick manner so they don't continue spreading it," Connolly said about the virus.
Ralph Basiliere, 54, chairman of Haverhill's Vietnam War Memorial, said he was tested at the Locke Street site on Wednesday afternoon and found it to be a very simple process. He said he was tested about six weeks ago at the VA in Bedford prior to a dental appointment there. He said he wanted to be tested again, but did not have any medical procedures scheduled at the VA, so the testing in Haverhill worked out well for him.
"It's reassuring to be able to get a test and I appreciate the mayor and governor making this available to the city," he said. "The check-in process took just a minute and the test took about 10 seconds and was only slightly less than pleasant. Overall, the process was easy, professional and reassuring. I felt like my government was taking care of my city."
On Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health reported 23 Massachusetts communities are classified as red or high risk for the virus. They include Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover. That’s up from 15 red communities statewide the previous week.
Communities classified as red had an average of more than eight daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents during the previous 14 days. Haverhill's average daily rate over that 14-day period was 13.99 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the state.
Testing is also happening outside of the Pentucket Medical doctors complex a block north of downtown. A test site has been set up there for Haverhill teachers and students for the school year and is free for them if they have no insurance.
Connolly said teachers and students are referred to the testing site through the school system and that the site offers same-day results.
Officials at Whittier Regional High has told students and staff that they can also be tested at one of the sites being run by the state in Haverhill.